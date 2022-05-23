BC High’s Ryan Kane, Gavin Donahue pitch in on a combined one-hit shutout over Chelmsford

Facing the only jam of the afternoon, Donahue regrouped and induced a flyout to left, capping a masterful combined one-hitter from the junior tandem in seventh-ranked BC High’s 2-0 win over No. 9 Chelmsford Monday at Ayotte Field.

That number doubled quickly when Donahue opened the final frame with a hit batsmen and then issued a four-pitch walk with two outs.

Entering the seventh inning, BC High pitchers Ryan Kane and Gavin Donahue had combined to pitch pretty much stress free, allowing just two Chelmsford batters to reach base.

“It’s not ideal to hit a batter and walk a batter, but I had to hit my spots and throw strikes,” said Donahue. “A one-hitter is definitely one of the highlights of the season.”

Kane, a righthander from Bridgewater, walked the opening batter of the game, but induced a double-play and cruised from there. He needed just 47 pitches to navigate four innings, allowed just a one-out single in third, and faced one batter over the minimum.

“I was really focused on pounding the zone and establishing my fastball,” said Kane. “I know I have seven fielders behind me.”

BC High coach Steve Healy told Donahue to continue what Kane was doing and he followed suit, retiring six straight batters before escaping the threat in the seventh.

Kane and Donahue combined to strike out nine batters and just one baserunner reached second base.

“They were both terrific, and I’m really pleased with how they threw the ball,” said Healy.

BC High needed a strong pitching effort because the bats were mainly stymied by Chelmsford righthander Matt Stuart (6 innings, 4 hits, 2 runs).

The freshman worked in and out of jams, keeping the Eagles lineup off the board through three innings. But Adam Regan came through with a pair of clutch hits.

In the fourth, he lined a single to center, scoring Donahue. The same situation occurred in the sixth when Regan lined another offering to right center and Donahue raced home from second for a 2-0 lead.

“Adam might be our most talented player and he’s been scuffling,” said Healy. “But he’s been hitting better lately and it’s a really good sign.”

Archbishop Williams 2, Bishop Feehan 0 — Senior Matt Kowalski (5 innings, no earned runs, 8 strikeouts) was lights out as the Bishops (7-13) upset the 17th-ranked Shamrocks. Chris Swirbalus pitched two scoreless innings in relief and Ryan Beardsley stayed hot with a 2-for-3 day and a run scored. Joe Schwartz plated the game-winning run with a sacrifice fly.

Acton-Boxborough 3, Wayland 2 — Josh Poretto smashed a solo home run, Jack Lehouck collected two hits and two steals, Riley McManus (6IP, 2H, 2R, 2BB, 6K) picked up the win and Will Stephenson (1IP, 1H, 1K) secured the save for A-B (6-13).

Beverly 6, Swampscott 2 — The Panthers (13-6) claimed the Northeast Conference crown for the first time since 2018 thanks to strong pitching from Noah Guanci and Anthony Mastrianni, who combined to allow six hits, plus big hits from Nick Fox, Logan Petrosino, Sam Armbruster and Austin Bernard. Matt Schroeder enjoyed a three-hit day for the Big Blue (12-6).

Bridgewater-Raynham 6, New Bedford 0 — James Nichols pitched struck out seven and gave up just two hits in six scoreless innings while getting support from Nolan DeAndrade (2-3, RBI) and Cam Morrison (2-3, RBI, 2 2B) as the 17th-ranked Trojans (14-4) recorded their eighth shutout in 18 games.

Case 4, Fairhaven 2 — K.W. LeBoeuf, Aidan Bates and Jacob Poitras all knocked in runs and Tyler Cabral (5 hits, 4 strikeouts) pitched six innings of one-run ball and Ryland Pacheco recorded the save for the Cardinals (12-6) in the South Coast Conference win.

Catholic Memorial 3, North Andover 0 — A strong defensive showing, coupled with 5 2/3 shutout innings from Connor Nelson and a save from Nick DiRito gave the 10th-ranked Knights (13-5) a win over the eighth-ranked Scarlet Knights (12-4).

Central Catholic 7, Billerica 2 — Big days at the plate from Nathan Kearney (2 for 4, 2 RBIs) and Ryan Cloutier (2 for 2, 2 RBIs, BB) powered the Raiders (13-6), who got 6 2/3 innings of two-run ball from sophomore Josh Florence (6 hits, 3 walks, 5 strikeouts) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Danvers 1, Salem 0 — Mike Moroney not only scored the game’s only run on an error, but he fired a complete-game shutout with six strikeouts and just three hits allowed for the Falcons (11-7).

Dedham 5, Millis 4 — Dedham (12-6) wrapped up its third-straight Tri-Valley League Small championship as Julio Gonzalez struck out seven in 5 innings and scored a run and Stephen Bear struck out three in two innings of relief and knocked in a run.

Dighton-Rehoboth 7, Greater New Bedford 0 — Jayden LaFleur tossed a complete game for the host Falcons (12-6), striking out four in the South Coast Conference win.

Duxbury 12, Whitman-Hanson 10 — Senior co-captain Ryan Flaherty blasted a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth to break an 8-8 tie and the Dragons (8-13) added two more in the frame to rally from down 6-2 in the early going in their Patriot League regular season finale.

Foxborough 6, Canton 3 — Nolan Gordon (7-0) added to his own school record for wins in a season after allowing three runs on nine hits and three walks in six innings with seven strikeouts for the Warriors (12-7). Liam Mulkern (3 for 3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs), Sean O’Leary (double) and Thomas Marcucella (1 for 2, RBI) added to the Hockomock win.

Franklin 16, King Philip 5 — Ryan Gerety and Chris Goode led a potent offensive attack as the Panthers (17-3) locked up a third straight Hockomock League Kelley-Rex division title.

Gerety finished 4 for 4 with four runs scored, a double and two RBIs, and Goode doubled, tripled, scored a run and knocked in four. Evan Raider (doubles, 3 RBI), Jase Lyons (double, RBI), Eisig Chin (2 hits, RBI), Ben Jarosz (2 for 4, RBI) and Joe Tirrell (2 RBIs) joined the hit parade.

Franklin will play host Natick in the first round of the Pedroli Tournament Thursday.

Hingham 8, Plymouth North 6 — Aidan Devlin knocked in three runs, including one in a 5-run sixth inning, and Bobby Falvey went 2 for 4 with two RBIs in the Patriot League win. Danny Kent picked up the save as Hingham improved to 11-7 and the Eagles fell to 11-9.

Ipswich 5, Whittier 4 — Mark Norris earned his first career win with four innings of one-run relief, Finn MacLennan finished 4-for-4 and Matt McGowan walked it off with an RBI double in the bottom of the ninth for the Tigers (4-13).

Mansfield 1, Attleboro 0 — Senior Anthony Sacchetti outdueled senior Parker Sackett, pitching seven scoreless innings with seven strikeouts, six hits and no walks to pick up the Hockomock League win for the Hornets (13-7).

Medfield 10, Ashland 1 — Brett Nickerson scatted three hits across five innings with four strikeouts in the Tri-Valley League win for the third-ranked Warriors (16-2). Sean Watts went 3 for 3 with an RBI, Nate Baacke knocked in two RBIs on two hits, and Will Carpenter went 2 for 3 in the road victory.

Milton 5, Brookline 3 — Charlie Walker (6 innings pitched, 2 hits, 2 walks, 1 run, 9 strikeouts) improved to 7-1 on the season and Shea Donovan provided run support with three hits and two RBIs for the second-ranked Wildcats (17-2) in their Bay State Conference win.

Natick 8, Braintree 4 — Jack Gerstin earned the win, pitching 6⅔ innings for the Red Hawks (10-7) in the Bay State Conference home win. Matthew Haskell went 2 for 4 with 4 RBIs.

Needham 7, Framingham 3 — Jacob Smith threw Needham’s first complete game of the season, finishing with two hits, two walks and one earned run allowed with four strikeouts. Max Kasper’s two-run single to center highlighted a four-run third inning for the Rockets (10-9) in the Bay State Conference battle.

Oliver Ames 11, North Attleborough 10 — A bases loaded walk on a full count by Ian Kelly in the bottom of the seventh capped a wild game that saw the Red Rocketeers (13-5) rebound after down 8-1 in the fifth inning to take a 10-9 lead before the Tigers (10-9) rallied in the final frame. North Attleboro had 11 hits on the day, including three each from Derek Maceda (3 for 6, 2B, 2RBI) and Tyler Bannon (3 for 4, RBI, BB).

St. Sebastian’s 5, Thayer 0 — Senior captain Joe Sylvester struck out 14 in a complete game shutout to wrap up the 2022 season for the Arrows (13-5). Max Surprenant knocked in three runs and Jeffrey Valdez and Alex Lysko each added an RBI.

Stoughton 9, Sharon 2 — Anthony Tilton tossed a complete game with seven strikeouts and also went 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs in the Hockomock win for the Black Knights (3-15). Owen Weisenberger sent home 4 RBIs and went 2 for 3.

Walpole 3, Wellesley 1 — Matt Bianculli allowed just three hits and walked one while striking out five in a complete-game victory for the Timberwolves (11-7), who got RBIs from Jason Finkelstein, Alex Hee and Will Blakely.

Westford 6, Lincoln-Sudbury 2 — The Ghosts (15-1) avenged their only loss of the season (2-1, on May 11) behind a strong pitching performance from Matt Morash, who struck out nine, walked two, allowed five hits and gave up one earned run in the Dual County League Cup final. Kevin Fitzgerald scored three runs and Griffin Eddy and Ben Mulgrew knocked in a pair each.

Ethan Fuller, Lulu Kesin, Brendan Kurie, Vitoria Poejo, and Alex Walulik contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.