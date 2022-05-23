Chad Palumbo provides inspiration — and scoring — for Nobles boys’ lacrosse team in ISL title win over Governor’s Academy

At Nobles, it’s always been bigger than just lacrosse.

With the Independent School League title on the line, the Noble & Greenough boys’ lacrosse team leaned on an unbreakable bond: Its brotherhood.

The road to a fourth ISL title started with early-season losses to Trinity-Pawling and Rivers. But buoyed by the return of their inspirational senior, Chad Palumbo, the Bulldogs surged into the league tournament and finished their run with a 16-8 victory over visiting Governor’s Academy Monday afternoon in Dedham.

With Palumbo, the Princeton-bound cancer survivor from Newton, delivering four goals and two assists, Nobles held off three comeback bids by the Govs to register one of the most emotional wins in program history.

Nobles coach Matt Rowley acknowledged the brotherhood and the players for consistently staying connected, and praised Palumbo for inspiring the program with his strength.

“To not know what your season is going to look like because arguably your best player has cancer in the fall to this, it’s amazing,” Rowley said. “He doesn’t miss a practice or a game all season.”

Diagnosed in September, Palumbo was cancer-free in late February after treatment.

Junior midfielder Grayson McClements contributed three goals and three assists, and Matt Tulley of Foxborough made 20 saves in net.

Nobles led 5-1, 7-3, and 11-8 before taking control early in the fourth quarter thanks to stout D and a fast-break offense.

“We just had to play defense and we had to get possessions,” Rowley said postgame. “We did everything we needed to do.”

Just like they did all year, Nobles — led by Palumbo — embraced each other. The result was a league title.

“I finished chemotherapy three months ago, and when I found out I was able to play, that was the happiest I’ve ever been in my life,” said Palumbo. “We emphasize it before every game, and it’s just to leave it out there for your brothers.”

Franklin 25, Canton 5 — Luke Davis and Jayden Consigli each scored five goals as the No. 5 Panthers (13-4) cruised to the Hockomock League win.

Hingham 13, Scituate 7 — Connor Hartman tallied a hat trick and Owen Hoffman added a pair of goals to lift the No. 3 Harbormen (16-1) over the No. 17 Sailors (13-4). The Harbormen clinched the Patriot League title with the victory.

Girls’ lacrosse

Brooks 14, Governor’s Academy 12 — Kate Coughlin and Lydia Tangney had five goals each, Molly Driscoll added four, Lucy Adams made 10 saves for Brooks (10-5-1).

Cohasset 17, Abington 0 — Captain Molly Stephens scored her 100th career goal for the no. 13 Skippers (10-2-1) in the South Shore League win.

Duxbury 16, Hanover 6 — Ellie Wall scored five goals and Isabella Fisher controlled nine draws for the No. 14 Green Dragons (11-5) in the Patriot League win.

Hopkinton 21, Norwood 11 — Michaela Scannevin, Jayme Arena and Emma Dacey had five goals each for the Hillers (5-11) in the Tri-Valley League win. Emily Hayward added four goals and two assists.

Masconomet 8, Dover-Sherborn 7 — After a four goal deficit at halftime, defensive efforts by Taylor Bovardi, Riley Bovardi, Mackenzie Cronin, Kaylee Lucas and Kayleigh Monagle helped Masconoment (14-4) shut out the Raiders in the second half for a nonleague win.

Medfield 15, Ashland 5 — Grenne Campbell and Kelly Blake each had six goals and two assists while Lauren Schofield forced four turnovers on defense. Goalie Sophie Young had 10 saves for the Warriors (14-2) in the Tri-Valley League win.

Nobles 9, Thayer 8 — Senior Emma Davis and sophomore Tori Balser netted late goals as the Bulldogs (15-0) held off the Tigers in the Independent School League championship game at Milton Academy.

The effort of senior captain Abby Roberts was huge in the midfield, with Roberts never subbing off the field. Sophomore Maddie MacDonald netted two goals and dished two assists.

“I am incredibly proud of our entire roster and the way that our team plays together, as a team,” Nobles coach Brooke Asnis said. “Some of the biggest plays from today don’t show up in the scorebook. We were able to battle back because our players believed in themselves and each other and took care of the ‘little’ things that ended up being huge.”

Pentucket 16, Haverhill 5 — Lana Mickelson (4 goals, 6 assists) powered Pentucket (8-4) to the nonleague victory. Kate Conover netted three goals along with five assists, Jocelynn Alcantara made seven saves.

Boys’ tennis

Hopkinton 5, Norwood 0 — Lex Kaye won 6-0, 6-0 in first singles to pace the Hillers (15-1) to a Tri-Valley win against the Mustangs.

Scituate 5, Plymouth South 0 — Ben DiPesa won 7-5, 6-4 in first singles to pace the Sailors (15-2) to a Patriot League win against the Panthers.

Girls’ tennis

Brookline 5, Milton 0 — Caroline Driscoll won 6-1, 6-0 in first singles to pace the No. 2 Warriors (11-1) to a Bay State Conference win against Wildcats.

Central Catholic 4, Tewksbury 1 — Meg Washburn won 7-5, 6-3 at first singles to pace the Raiders (5-6) to a Merrimack Valley win against Tewksbury.

Fairhaven 5, Somerset Berkley 0 — Kaydin Pinto won 6-0, 6-1 at first singles to pace the Blue Devils (15-2) to a South Coast win against the Blue Raiders.

Nauset 3, Bourne 2 — Alex Lily won 6-4, 6-1 in second singles to pace the Warriors (9-7) to a non-league win against the Canalmen.

North Andover 5, Haverhill 0 — Callie Dias won 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 at second singles to pace the Scarlet Knights (9-7) to a Merrimack Valley win against the Hillies.

Boys’ volleyball

Durfee 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 0 — Jack Gauvin tallied 26 assists and Danny Matuszek totaled 23 service points in the nonleague road win for the Hilltoppers (7-12).

Essex Tech 3, Innovation Academy 0 — Senior Gabe Pedrozo-Mota totaled 12 kills and three aces in the Commonwealth win for the visiting Hawks (4-13). Cael Dineen added 8 kills and Barrett Cross set 21 assists.

Lowell 3, Greater Lowell 0 — Alex Chau (32 assists), Tevin Lout (12 kills) and Mustafa Salih (6 kills, 6 blocks) spearheaded a senior night win for the third-ranked Raiders (18-1).

Lowell Catholic 3, Greater Lawrence 0 — Andrew Kriech racked up eight aces and Jayden Lopez added five blocks in the Commonwealth win for the Crusaders (12-4).

St. John’s Prep 3, O’Bryant 0 — Callum Brown (16 kills), Dan Schorr (26 assists) and Brian Manning (6 blocks) propelled the fourth-ranked Eagles (17-1) to a nonleague win at home.

