Eliana Raposo propels Dighton-Rehoboth to a South Coast Conference win over No. 7 Greater New Bedford

Timely hitting and a strong outing from senior Eliana Raposo propelled Dighton-Rehoboth to a 4-1 victory over No. 7 Greater New Bedford in a South Coast Conference contest.

The chance to avenge a 7-5 loss from May 2 was all the motivation the Falcons needed.

On the bus ride to Greater New Bedford Regional Voc-Tech, Dighton-Rehoboth coach Katie Holmes looked for a nugget that would pump her team up.

The host Bears (19-1) struck first in the bottom of the fourth inning when Lena Tsonis scored on Ava Neno’s sacrifice fly to left field. But their advantage wouldn’t last long.

In the fifth, Haleigh Kelley smacked a double off the left field wall and two batters later, Caitlin Morgado blooped a game-tying single over the second baseman’s head, dropping softly in right field. Caliegh Cloonan scored Morgan Corey with a hard hit sacrifice fly to center field to regain the lead, 2-1, and the Falcons (13-5) were off to the races.

Lucy Latour and Maddie Kelley each clubbed solo home runs in the sixth, expanding the Falcons’ lead to 4-1 and giving Raposo some breathing room.

“To have this lineup where we can mix it up and throw down what we can throw down is great,” said Holmes. “I do have faith in anywhere that steps up, baserunning, hitting, they can do what needs to be executed.”

Raposo turned in a solid performance in the circle, allowing one earned run, five hits, a walk, and struck out four in a complete-game effort. The St. Thomas Aquinas commit challenged hitters in the zone with well-placed riseballs and a fastball that featured plenty of life.

“She’s phenomenal,” said Holmes. “She’s our starting pitcher for a reason. She works hard day in and day out. She’s not afraid to show what she needs because she knows that the girls on the field have her back 100 percent.”

Abington 10, Norton 4 — Shannon Varvitsiotis struck out eight in the circle and went 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs at the plate, pacing the Green Wave (14-3) to a nonleague win. Keira Howley (3 for 4, a double, run scored, four RBIs) and Viv Bonner (triple, two runs, three RBIs) spearheaded the offense.

Amesbury 21, Rockport 0 — Alana DeLisle tossed a perfect game and Ella DeLisle finished 4 for 4 with four RBIs to pace the No. 2 Indians to a Cape Ann League victory, clinching the league title.

Beverly 14, Winthrop 4 — Noelle McLane picked up the win in the circle and hit a three-run home run, lifting the Panthers (13-3) to a Northeastern Conference victory.

Bishop Feehan 6, Archbishop Williams 2 — Abby Brooks went 2 for 4 with four RBIs and Maddie Coupal hit a two-run home run, leading the No. 1 Shamrocks (17-2) to a Catholic Central League South Division win.

Braintree 4, Natick 2 — Sophomore pitcher Gabby Diaudi hurled a complete game, fanning eight in the Bay State Conference win for Braintree (9-8). Junior Ella Woods finished 3 for 3 with a run scored.

Brockton 11, Dartmouth 7 — Abbi Bertocchi and Amika DeGrace each managed multiple hits, pacing the Boxers (8-8) to a Southeast Conference win.

Cardinal Spellman 11, West Bridgewater 2 — Emma Barnes finished a triple shy of the cycle, tallying three hits and four RBIs for the Cardinals (9-10) in the nonleague win. Ava Loud added three hits at the plate and also pitched a complete game in the circle, striking out nine hitters.

Carver 14, Sandwich 2 — Sarah Langtry finished 3 for 4 with two RBIs, pacing the Crusaders (8-10) to a nonleague win.

Central Catholic 5, Billerica 4 — Olivia Boucher recorded a walkoff hit in the eighth-inning to lead the Raiders (10-6) to a Merrimack Valley Conference victory. Amelia Ovalles (two hits, two RBIs) and Brianna John (two doubles, two RBIS) helped to power the offense.

Foxborough 5, Canton 2 — Vittoria Cuscia struck out seven in a complete game, pacing the Warriors (11-7) to a Hockomock League Davenport Division win. Peyton Feldman notched two hits and two RBIs.

Hanover 7, Quincy 3 — Kate Baldinelli notched three hits with a double and four RBIs, pacing the Hawks (13-5) to a Patriot League win, clinching the Fisher Division title. Kaelyn Chase contributed three hits.

Haverhill 17, Essex Tech 4 — Liv DeCicco and Jamieson Pearl each homered, propelling the Hillies (11-7) to a nonleague win.

King Philip 10, Franklin 1 — Meg Sherwood clubbed a two-run home run, lifting the No. 4 Warriors (17-2) to a Hockomock League Kelley-Rex Division win.

Lowell 5, Newton South 0 — Giana LaCedra tossed a no-hitter, striking out 15, to lead the No. 9 Red Raiders (15-4) to a nonleague victory. Katrinna Russell (2 for 3, two RBIs) and Kay Laliberty (3 for 4, RBI) paced the offense.

Medway 7, Bellingham 4 — Freshman shortstop Priya Bedard finished 3 for 3 with a double and 3 RBIs to power the Mustangs (10-6) to a Tri-Valley League win. Sophomore Nina Pacella was 3 for 4 with a double.

Middleborough 5, East Bridgewater 1 — Alexandra Welch smacked a three-run triple in the seventh inning, lifting the Sachems (14-4) to a South Shore League victory and complete an undefeated season in conference play. Cassidy Machado struck out 14 in a complete-game effort.

Millis 6, Dedham 2 — Junior catcher Frankie Pizzarella (2 for 3, 2 RBIs) and freshman first baseman Lindsay Grattn (2 for 4, RBI double) powered the Mohawks (9-9) to the Tri-Valley win.

Monomoy 17, Dennis-Yarmouth 3 — Caroline DiGiovanni went 3 for 5 with a triple and a homer and Lilly Furman blasted a three-run homerun, pacing the Sharks (16-2) to a Cape & Islands League win.

Newton North 27, Weymouth 0 — Lila Sox and Collette Rousseau combined to pitch a two hit shutout for the Tigers (13-5) in the Bay State Conference win.

North Attleborough 5, Oliver Ames 1 — Kelly Colleran belted a three-run homer in the fifth inning, breaking open a one-run game, to lift the Red Rocketeers (12-4) to the Hockomock League win.

North Reading 8, Tewksbury 7 — Caitlin Reilly threw out a runner at home plate for the final out, preserving a nonleague win for the Hornets (11-7).

Pentucket 9, Lynnfield 6 — Ella Agocs launched a go-ahead grand slam in the top of the seventh inning to lift Pentucket (8-8) to the dramatic Cape Ann win.

Plymouth North 11, Hingham 3 — Bella Piekarski and Marissa Durette each finished 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs to lead the No. 17 Eagles (16-1) to a Patriot League Keenan Division win, earning the league title in the process.

Silver Lake 13, Marshfield 1 — Maddy Bryan went 3 for 3 with 2 home runs and 4 RBIs, lifting the No. 8 Lakers (16-2) to a Patriot League Keenan Division win to give coach Tony Pina his 200th career victory.

Stoughton 17, Sharon 1 — Kate Bulger clubbed a three-run triple and Camryn Whitman paced the offense with two singles, a double, and an RBI to lift the Black Knights (10-9) to a Hockomock League Davenport Division win.

Taunton 7, Milford 0 — Angie Lynch smacked a home run and drove in four runs, pacing the No. 10 Tigers (13-3) to a Hockomock League win.

Waltham 6, Wayland 4 — Helen Haggerty struck out the final two batters to a perserve a nine-inning, Dual County League win for the Hawks (3-16).

Wellesley 8, Walpole 5 — The Raiders (6-9) pulled off a Bay State Conference upset win against the No. 12 Timberwolves (14-2) behind a complete game effort from freshman pitcher Lucy Stathis, who struck out nine. Sophomore Mia Hasselback went 4 for 4 with two doubles and four runs scored, and classmate Olivia Ackerman added two doubles and three RBIs.

