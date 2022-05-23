fb-pixel Skip to main content
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL | PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass boys’ volleyball: Westford’s Jake Aylward headlines Players of the Week

By Ethan Fuller Globe Correspondent,Updated May 23, 2022, 7 minutes ago
Westford Academy's Jake Alyward (8) returns a serve against a pair of Newton South blockers during a match in Newton.MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Jake Aylward, Westford The senior racked up 55 kills in a perfect 4-0 week for the second-ranked Ghosts.

Matteo Luciani, Lexington A junior, Luciani amassed 18 kills for the Minutemen in a 3-1 Middlesex League win against Winchester.

Jake Moser, Wayland — The Warriors scored two 3-0 wins over ranked opponents this week, with the senior posting four kills and 16 assists against Boston Latin, then tallying 13 assists against Cambridge.

Son Nguyen, O’Bryant The junior setter posted 28 assists for the Tigers in a 3-0 victory against Catholic Memorial.

Ben Putnam, Needham With 27 kills, the Ohio State-bound senior helped the top-ranked Rockets fend off Natick in a 3-0 Bay State Conference win on Tuesday.

