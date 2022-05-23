EMass boys’ volleyball: Westford’s Jake Aylward headlines Players of the Week

Jake Aylward, Westford — The senior racked up 55 kills in a perfect 4-0 week for the second-ranked Ghosts.

Matteo Luciani, Lexington — A junior, Luciani amassed 18 kills for the Minutemen in a 3-1 Middlesex League win against Winchester.

Jake Moser, Wayland — The Warriors scored two 3-0 wins over ranked opponents this week, with the senior posting four kills and 16 assists against Boston Latin, then tallying 13 assists against Cambridge.