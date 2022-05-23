Celtics-Heat Game 4: What kind of drama will unfold at TD Garden tonight? Follow along here.

In Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals it was the dominance of the Heat’s Jimmy Butler (41 points) that led to a Celtics loss. Then in Game 2, it was the Celtics’ ruthless efficiency and accuracy (51.2 percent shooting, 20 of 40 three-point shooting) that led to a total blowout.

Often, games within a playoff series can be labeled for the player who takes over and dominates (remember the Grant Williams game vs. the Bucks?), or for the ways and means by which the winners take care of business.

What will characterize Monday’s Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals?

Game 3 was the turnover game in which 24 Boston giveaways pretty much handed a winnable game and a 2-1 series lead to Miami. It might have been the Jaylen Brown game for his 41-point effort, but he was also the one who committed the most turnovers with 7.

Will someone answer the bell tonight? The guess here is Jayson Tatum will look to rebound from a poor showing in Game 3 (10 points, 6 turnovers) and take over.

Follow along all night as Chad Finn, Nicole Yang, and Scott Thurston bring you commentary, analysis, and observations throughout Game 4.

Marcus Smart out because of ankle sprain — 7:29 p.m.

The Celtics declared guard Marcus Smart out for Monday’s Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Jayson Tatum and Robert Williams were both listed as available in the update the Celtics sent at 7:22 p.m.

Injury report — 7:20 p.m.

From Gary Washburn at TD Garden, via Twitter: [Marcus] Smart and [Robert] Williams remain questionable. Getting tested over the next 15 minutes [posted at 6:47 p.m.]. #Celtics will make the decision at the final minute.

[Heat coach Erik] Spoelstra offers no more information than [Celtics coach Ime] Udoka. All of his questionable players besides [Tyler] Herro are working out with the intent to play. #Celtics #Heat

Home-court advantage? — 7:00 p.m.

By Adam Himmelsbach

It is not uncommon for a seven-game playoff series to have ups and downs, but usually they are somewhat predictable. For the most part, teams win at home and lose on the road, and the first to strike in a visiting arena claims a significant advantage.

But for the Celtics, who have one of the rowdiest home crows in the NBA, location-based results have been an outlier.

Entering Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Heat at TD Garden Monday night, the Celtics are 4-3 in Boston during these playoffs, and 5-2 everywhere else. The Heat, Warriors, and Mavericks, meanwhile, have a combined record of 20-3 at home and 9-12 on the road.

Tonight’s referees — 6:48 p.m.

Per NBA.com: Crew chief - Scott Foster (48); Referee - Kane Fitzgerald (5); Umpire - Pat Fraher (26)

Herro out, Butler to play — 12:07 p.m.

By Adam Himmelsbach

Heat guard Tyler Herro, the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year this season, will miss Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Celtics Monday, according to Miami coach Erik Spoelstra.

Spoelstra added that All-Star forward Jimmy Butler, who missed the second half of his team’s Game 3 win, intends to play.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com. Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn. Scott Thurston can be reached at scott.thurston@globe.com.