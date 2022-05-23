Keegan Bradley and Adam Scott join 30 golfers qualifying for US Open

Exemptions were awarded to 27 players who earned a place in the top 60 of the Official World Golf Ranking as of May 23, who were not otherwise exempt. Scott, who will compete in his 21st US Open, won the 2013 Masters. He is ranked No. 42. Bradley, who won the 2011 PGA Championship, is ranked No. 46. It will be Bradley’s 10th US Open.

The United States Golf Association announced that 30 additional golfers, including major champions Adam Scott and Keegan Bradley , have earned full exemptions into the 2022 US Open Championship, to be played June 16-19 at The Country Club, in Brookline. These exemptions bring the number of fully exempt players to 79.

Advertisement

At No. 14, Will Zalatoris is the highest-ranked player who was not previously exempt into the US Open. Zalatoris, who will play in his fourth US Open, finished second in the PGA Championship on Sunday, losing to Justin Thomas in a playoff. Mito Pereira moved up 51 spots from his previous world ranking to No. 49 by tying for third in the PGA and will compete in his second US Open.

The other players who earned full exemptions through the current Official World Golf Ranking are: Adri Arnaus, Richard Bland, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Talor Gooch, Brian Harman, Tyrrell Hatton, Russell Henley, Lucas Herbert, Tom Hoge, Kevin Kisner, Si Woo Kim, K.H. Lee, Min Woo Lee, Marc Leishman, Sebastian Munoz, Alex Noren, Thomas Pieters, Seamus Power, Sepp Straka, Cameron Tringale, Harold Varner III and Cameron Young.

Fitzpatrick, who will compete in the US Open for the eighth time, won the US Amateur in 2013 at The Country Club.

Three other players earned exemptions based on their performances on other professional tours. Joohyung Kim was the top finisher on the 2020-21 Asian Tour Final Order of Merit. Jed Morgan earned his spot as the top finisher on the 2021-22 ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia Final Order of Merit. Shaun Norris is currently the leading player on the Sunshine Tour Order of Merit.

Advertisement

Max Homa gained a full exemption when he captured the Wells Fargo Championship on May 8, his second PGA Tour victory this season that awarded a full-point allocation. He is also currently No. 29.

In addition, the top 10 aggregate point earners, who are otherwise not exempt, in the four-event US Open 2022 European Qualifying Series (Betfred British Masters, Soudal Open, Dutch Open and Porsche European Open) will earn places in the US Open. Any multiple winners of PGA Tour events that award a full-point allocation for the season-ending Tour Championship will also earn an exemption. The number of fully exempt golfers may increase with the addition of the top 60 players as of Monday, June 6.

The first of nine US final qualifiers for the 2022 US Open is being held Monday in Dallas. Japan completed their 36-hole international qualifier earlier today.

USGA offers ticket resale

The USGA has launched the USGA Resale Marketplace, the only safe, secure and verified secondary marketplace for purchasing and selling tickets to the sold out 2022 US Open at The Country Club.

“The Boston area is widely regarded as one of the best sports towns in America and we have seen that firsthand in the lead up to this year’s championship. Ticket demand from fans around New England has surpassed our expectations and the 122nd US Open is officially a sell out,” says Jon Podany, chief commercial officer at the USGA. “The USGA Resale Marketplace will allow fans looking for tickets on the secondary market to have confidence that their purchases are authentic and legitimate.”

Advertisement

Fans will be able to buy and sell a variety of daily tickets. Ticket categories include Gallery, American Express Reserved Grandstand, The Garden Featuring Corona Premier and Trophy Club.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit usopen.com/tickets.