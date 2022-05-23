Miami’s Tyler Herro is out for Game 4 vs. the Celtics, while Jimmy Butler intends to play

Heat guard Tyler Herro, the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year this season, will miss Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Celtics Monday, according to Miami coach Erik Spoelstra. Spoelstra added that All-Star forward Jimmy Butler, who missed the second half of his team’s Game 3 win, intends to play.

Herro has a groin strain that he suffered in Game 3 and Butler is dealing with knee inflammation.

Celtics guard Marcus Smart remains questionable with an ankle sprain, and center Robert Williams is questionable with knee soreness.