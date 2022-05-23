Miami’s Tyler Herro is out for Game 4 vs. the Celtics, while Jimmy Butler intends to play

Heat guard Tyler Herro, the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year this season, will miss Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Celtics Monday, according to Miami coach Erik Spoelstra. Spoelstra added that All-Star forward Jimmy Butler, who missed the second half of his team’s Game 3 win, intends to play.
Herro has a groin strain that he suffered in Game 3 and Butler is dealing with knee inflammation.
Celtics guard Marcus Smart remains questionable with an ankle sprain, and center Robert Williams is questionable with knee soreness.
Herro averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game this year, but the Heat have been outscored by 8 points per 100 possessions with him on the court during these playoffs.
With Herro out, New Hampshire native Duncan Robinson, who has fallen out of the rotation this postseason, likely will be in line for a larger role.
