Monomoy’s Jennie Grogan makes it a three-peat in Cape & Islands girls’ golf championship

YARMOUTH PORT — Monomoy junior Jennie Grogan shot a 2-over-par 62 to capture her third straight Cape & Islands League girls’ golf championship Monday at Kings Way Golf Club.

As a sophomore, Grogan carded a 3-under par 57 to set a Kings Way women’s course record and defend her C&I crown she first won in 2019 as an eighth-grader. The 2020 league championship was canceled because of COVID.

On Monday, Grogan held off Barnstable senior Sarah Zink (69) and Falmouth sophomore Alanna Geraghty (70), who rounded out the top three.