fb-pixel Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Monomoy’s Jennie Grogan makes it a three-peat in Cape & Islands girls’ golf championship

By Brad Joyal Globe Correspondent,Updated May 23, 2022, 50 minutes ago
Monomoy junior Jennie Grogan hoisted her third consecutive Cape & Islands League title Monday at Kings Way Golf Club in Yarmouth Port.Brad Joyal

YARMOUTH PORT — Monomoy junior Jennie Grogan shot a 2-over-par 62 to capture her third straight Cape & Islands League girls’ golf championship Monday at Kings Way Golf Club.

As a sophomore, Grogan carded a 3-under par 57 to set a Kings Way women’s course record and defend her C&I crown she first won in 2019 as an eighth-grader. The 2020 league championship was canceled because of COVID.

On Monday, Grogan held off Barnstable senior Sarah Zink (69) and Falmouth sophomore Alanna Geraghty (70), who rounded out the top three.

”It’s pretty awesome,” Grogan said. “I love this course. I knew I wasn’t going to beat my last score because that beat the record, but I was happy with my round.”

Advertisement

Grogan and Monomoy will next play at the South sectional June 2 at Falmouth Country Club.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video