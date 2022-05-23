Report: Steelers’ Dwayne Haskins was drunk when fatally struck

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was legally drunk and had taken drugs before he was fatally struck by a dump truck while walking on a Florida interstate highway last month, an autopsy report released Monday concluded. The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office said Haskins’ blood alcohol content was 0.20 when he was fatally struck on Interstate 595 near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport just before dawn on April 9. That’s 2.5 times the 0.08 legal limit for driving in the state. According to the University of California, Davis, and other universities, someone of Haskins’ weight, 230 pounds (104 kilograms), would have needed at least 10 drinks in the hours before his death to reach that level. He also had the strong painkiller ketamine and its metabolite norketamine in his system. The drug can be prescribed by a doctor, but can also be abused recreationally. The report does not say why the former Ohio State University star had it in his system. The report said investigators found Haskins’ car out of gas near where he was hit. A woman he was with told investigators Haskins, 24, had gone to get fuel. Witnesses said he was trying to wave down cars and standing in the center lane when he was hit by the truck and then an SUV. The report said he died of blunt force trauma. No charges have been filed.

QB Nick Foles reunites with Frank Reich, signs with Colts

The Colts announced they signed Nick Foles to a two-year contract that reunites the quarterback and coach, Frank Reich, who combined to help the Philadelphia Eagles win the 2017 NFL title. Foles adds depth behind 37-year-old Matt Ryan, the league’s 2016 MVP whom Indy acquired from Atlanta in a March trade. And it gives Reich a proven backup, someone he knows well and who had long been rumored to be Indianapolis bound. “I love Nick Foles,” Reich said when the rumors began last August after Carson Wentz injured his foot in training camp. “I haven’t talked to him, but I think he’s a great player, I think he’s proven that. I think he’s a great teammate. There’s nothing about Nick Foles that I don’t like. I think he’s a winner. He’s certainly a guy that fits our kind of culture but he plays for the Chicago Bears.” Foles spent the past two seasons in Chicago but appeared in only one game in 2021. The Bears were still paying him under the four-year, $88 million contract he signed with Jacksonville in 2019. Chicago released the 10-year veteran May 1.