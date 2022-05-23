Yankees’ Josh Donaldson suspended one game for disrespectful remark

Donaldson has elected to appeal the penalty. Shortly before the suspension was announced, the Yankees said Donaldson had been put on the COVID-19 injured list.

Donaldson also was fined an undisclosed amount for his actions Saturday at Yankee Stadium. The punishment was announced by Michael Hill , the senior vice president of on-field operations for MLB.

Major League Baseball suspended Josh Donaldson for one game Monday after the New York Yankees slugger made multiple references to Jackie Robinson while talking to White Sox star Tim Anderson during the weekend.

“MLB has completed the process of speaking to the individuals involved in this incident. There is no dispute over what was said on the field. Regardless of Mr. Donaldson’s intent, the comment he directed toward Mr. Anderson was disrespectful and in poor judgment, particularly when viewed in the context of their prior interactions,” Hill said in a statement.

“In addition, Mr. Donaldson’s remark was a contributing factor in a bench-clearing incident between the teams, and warrants discipline,” he said.

White Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz didn’t think the penalty was enough.

“Just one game. We all saw his malice at third a week ago, then this comment with the ridiculous excuse that followed. What’s the point or message behind a 1 game suspension? This is incredibly disappointing and plain frustrating,” Katz posted on Twitter.

The White Sox had a day off Monday. They are not scheduled to play the Yankees again this season.

Yadier Molina placed on bereavement list

The St. Louis Cardinals placed star catcher Yadier Molina on the bereavement list.

The move comes one day after Molina made his first career pitching appearance, working the ninth inning of an 18-4 victory at Pittsburgh. He allowed a pair of homers and four runs while finishing the Cardinals’ three-game sweep.

The 39-year-old Molina is batting .239 with two homers and eight RBIs in 26 games in what likely will be his final big league season.

Rookie catcher Iván Herrera was recalled from Triple-A Memphis. The 21-year-old Herrera, one of the organization’s top prospects, is looking for his big league debut.

Nationals will show buyers the money

The Washington Nationals expect to have their financial information available for potential buyers this week, the latest step in the Lerner family’s exploration of a sale of the club, two people with familiar with the process said Monday.

Would-be buyers who are preapproved by Major League Baseball will be able to access a “data room” that contains all of the club’s financials. That will include, but not be limited to, items such as existing sponsorship deals, deferred compensation owed in player contracts and revenue from media rights deals and other sources. It essentially will let any interested party know exactly what they would be buying.

That information becoming available is a logistical milepost but does not provide any additional data as to how many potential suitors there might be or when the process might end, according to one of the people familiar with the negotiations. MLB has performed background checks on some of the interested groups but still has others in line, the person said.



