Beijing extends work-from-home order as COVID cases rise

Beijing on Monday reported an uptick in new cases to 99, up from a previous daily average of around 50. Two more districts, Shijingshan and Haidian, began a work-from-home policy this week, bringing the total to six. In cases where people need to go to their offices, the number of workers is limited to 30 percent of the normal level.

Numerous residential compounds in the city have restricted movement in and out, although conditions remain far less severe than in Shanghai, where millions of citizens have been under varying degrees of lockdown for two months.

BEIJING — Beijing extended orders for workers and students to stay home and ordered additional mass testing Monday as cases of COVID-19 rose in the Chinese capital.

Nationwide, China reported 802 new cases Monday, marking a steady decline interrupted only by small-scale localized outbreaks. Despite that, the government has hewed to strict quarantine, lockdown, and testing measures under its “zero-COVID” approach, even while the outside world is opening up.

About 550 of the new cases were in Shanghai, where restrictions are only gradually being eased. The city reopened four of its 20 subway lines on Sunday, with trains operating on a reduced schedule of every 20 minutes from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The number of new cases in China’s largest city has fallen under 1,000 for eight days in a row, but outbreaks could still come back in some areas, said Lei Zhenglong, the deputy chief of disease control and prevention at the National Health Commission.

A reopening of transport links out of Shanghai has created an exodus of migrant workers and others who were trapped by the lockdown. Among those who remain, some have been issued exit passes to leave their residential compounds or neighborhoods for a limited time for shopping or walks, while others remain restricted to their buildings.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW ORLEANS — A federal appeals court is being asked to reconsider its decision allowing the Biden administration to require that federal employees get vaccinated against COVID-19.

A panel of the US Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit last month vacated a lower court ruling blocking the mandate and ordered the dismissal of a lawsuit challenging the policy, which was ordered by President Biden in September.

However, that 2-1 ruling by the appellate panel doesn’t take effect until May 31. On Saturday, opponents of the mandate, led by a group called Feds for Medical Freedom, filed a petition asking that the April ruling be vacated and that the full 17-member court hear new arguments in the case.

On Monday, the 5th Circuit asked the government to respond by June 2; it was unclear if the court would take any action before then.

Biden issued an order Sept. 9 that more than 3.5 million federal executive branch workers undergo vaccination, with no option to get regularly tested instead, unless they secured approved medical or religious exemptions.

US District Judge Jeffrey Brown, who was appointed to the District Court for the Southern District of Texas by President Donald Trump, issued a nationwide injunction against the requirement in January. At the time, the White House said 98 percent of federal workers were already vaccinated.

In February, one 5th Circuit panel refused to block Brown’s ruling pending appeal. After hearing arguments in March, a different panel ruled 2-1 that Brown didn’t have jurisdiction in the case and those challenging the requirement could have pursued administrative remedies under Civil Service law.

Judges Carl Stewart and James Dennis, both nominated to the court by Democratic President Bill Clinton, were in the majority. Judge Rhesa Barksdale, a senior judge nominated by Republican President George H.W. Bush, dissented, saying the relief the challengers sought does not fall under the Civil Service Reform Act cited by the administration.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Spain eases entry rules for unvaccinated travelers

Spain eased its entry requirements for travelers from outside the European Union over the weekend, allowing Americans who are not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to enter as long as they present negative test results. Previously, unvaccinated travelers from places such as the United States and Britain could only enter the country if they could prove a recent case of the coronavirus, meaning they had developed natural protections.

As of Saturday, tourists traveling by air or sea from non-EU and associated Schengen Area countries can show either proof of vaccination, a certificate of recovery, or a negative test result to enter, according to the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Tourism. Before the change, US tourists had to show either proof of vaccination or documentation of recovery from the disease.

Spanish minister of industry, trade, and tourism, María Reyes Maroto, said in an announcement that the ‘’new phase of the pandemic’' allowed the country to relax the entry rules. The country saw a 9 percent drop in daily cases over the past week, with 229 new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days as of Monday, according to tracking data compiled by The Washington Post. The United States has seen a 12 percent increase in daily cases over the past week.

Recovery certificates must have been issued at least 11 days after an initial positive test result and are valid for 180 days. Those showing a negative test result must take an NAAT test — a category that includes PCR tests — in the 72 hours before their trip, or an antigen test within 24 hours before departure.

Children under 12 years old are exempt from showing a certificate of any kind.

France made a similar change in March. Other nearby countries have also eased or scrapped COVID requirements in recent months. Italy and Greece recently dropped their proof-of-vaccination rules, in addition to other measures, while destinations such as the United Kingdom and Iceland have done away with all pandemic travel restrictions.

WASHINGTON POST