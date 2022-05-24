Hard Rock Cafe near Faneuil Hall to close in June

Hard Rock Cafe Boston will close when its lease expires in June, according to Jonathan Goldman, a spokesperson for the restaurant’s parent company.

The chain will layoff about 45 people on June 26 as part of the shutdown, according to a notice filed with the state on Friday. It’s unclear whether Hard Rock plans to open another location in Boston.

“The brand remains committed to the city and is open to having another location within the market, if the right space can be identified,” Gorman wrote in an e-mail to the Globe. He did not elaborate, nor did the company explain why the Boston restaurant is going out of business, though last year the Boston Planning and Development Agency approved plans to redevelop the Dock Square Garage — where the Hard Rock is located — with condominiums on its upper floors.