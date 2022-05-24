Recipe: Roll up whole-wheat crepes and serve them with berries or a savory filling

Makes 8

These crepes, made with whole-wheat flour, should be served as you would any crepe: When they're still warm, sprinkle them lightly with cinnamon-sugar, confectioners' sugar, chocolate shavings, or fresh berries, or spread them with jam or a chocolate-hazelnut spread and roll them up. Set them on individual plates and top with yogurt and fruit. You can also add a savory filling, such as cheese.

1 cup whole-wheat flour 1½ teaspoons sugar ¼ teaspoon salt ¾ cup water ½ cup whole milk 2 eggs 2 tablespoons butter, melted and cooled to lukewarm About 2 tablespoons canola oil or melted butter (for the pan)

1. In a bowl, whisk the flour, sugar, and salt to blend them. Whisk in the water and milk. Add the eggs and whisk until blended. Whisk in the melted butter. Cover and set aside at room temperature for 30 to 60 minutes.

2. Heat an 8- or 9-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add 1/2 teaspoon of oil or melted butter. Add 1/4 cup of batter and tilt the pan in all directions to spread the batter. Cook the round for 30 seconds to 2 minutes (depending on how hot your pan is), or until the round forms bubbles on the top and the bottom is golden when you lift the edge with a rubber or silicone spatula. Use the spatula to turn the pancake. Continue cooking for 30 to 60 seconds, or until the bottom is light golden.

3. Transfer the crepe to a wire rack. Repeat with the remaining batter, adding 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon of oil or melted butter to the pan, if needed, for each crepe. (Some nonstick pans don't need more oil or butter and the crepes will be fine without it.) Eat the crepes while they're warm, soon after they come out of the pan, or place them on a large rimmed baking sheet and keep warm in a 250-degree oven until all the crepes are cooked.

Lisa Zwirn