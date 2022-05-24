Recipe: Salty, sweet, spicy grilled chicken skewers on rice noodles is your new go-to dish

Serves 4

Salty and sweet with a little bit of heat, these marinated chicken thighs, grilled on skewers, bring irresistible flavors to the table. They're served on wide, flat rice noodles. After cooking the noodles briefly, toss them with toasted sesame oil to keep them from sticking together; the oil adds a subtle nuttiness to the dish. The marinade includes lime juice, rice vinegar, fish sauce, sriracha, and gochujang, a Korean chile paste. Lime, mint, and cilantro complete the plate with pops of freshness. You'll want to grill these skewers all spring and summer. In place of the rice noodles, use buckwheat noodles, green tea noodles, or rice.

8 ounces flat rice noodles (about 1/4-inch wide) 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil ¼ cup lime juice ¼ cup unseasoned rice vinegar ¼ cup fish sauce ¼ cup sriracha ¼ cup gochujang 6 tablespoons dark brown sugar 1 piece (1 1/2 inches) fresh ginger, finely chopped 1½ pounds skinless, boneless chicken thighs, cut into 2-inch pieces Vegetable oil (for the grill) 8 sprigs fresh mint, leaves removed (for garnish) 8 sprigs fresh cilantro, leaves removed (for garnish) 1 lime, cut into wedges (for garnish)

1. Have on hand 8 metal or bamboo skewers. If using bamboo skewers, soak them in warm water for 30 minutes.

2. Cook the rice noodles according to package directions, or place them in a heatproof bowl and pour enough boiling water over them to cover them by a couple of inches. Let them sit, stirring occasionally, for 6 minutes, or until they are tender when you taste one. Drain the noodles in a colander and run under cold water. Shake the colander to remove excess moisture. Wipe out the bowl and return the noodles to the bowl. Toss with the sesame oil.

3. In a large bowl, stir together the lime juice, vinegar, fish sauce, sriracha, gochujang, brown sugar, and ginger. Add the chicken pieces and toss to coat them all over. Leave to marinate for about 30 minutes while you heat the grill.

4. Prepare a charcoal grill or heat a gas grill to medium-high. Brush the grill rack to clean it. With a wadded paper towel, quickly brush the grill grates with vegetable oil.

5. Thread the chicken pieces on the skewers, leaving about 1/4-inch space between each piece.

6. Grill the chicken for 3 to 4 minutes on each side, or until they are browned and a thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the chicken registers 165 degrees. Transfer to a platter and leave to rest for 5 minutes.

7. Arrange the noodles on 4 plates. Set the skewers on top and garnish with mint, cilantro, and lime.

Sally Pasley Vargas