Recipe: Socca, made with chickpea flour, are traditional pancakes in the south of France

Makes 6 to 8

Made with chickpea (garbanzo) flour, French socca are a cross between crepes and flatbread with a dense, nutty, bean taste. Use 1/2 cup of batter to make a thin pancake about 7 inches in diameter. For thicker socca (about 1/4-inch thick), use 1 cup of batter and cook a few minutes more on each side. Cut the socca into wedges and eat it plain, as you sometimes find it served in Nice, or use the pancakes to scoop up all kinds of spreads and sauces. You can also sprinkle them with fresh herbs, grated Parmesan, and a drizzle of olive oil, or serve socca whole on individual plates, topped with dressed salad greens or sauteed vegetables.

1½ cups finely ground chickpea flour (also labeled garbanzo bean flour) 1 teaspoon kosher salt ½ teaspoon ground black pepper 1½ cups warm water 4 tablespoons olive oil, or more if needed

1. In a bowl, combine the chickpea flour, salt, and pepper. Slowly whisk in the water until it is completely blended. Whisk in 3 tablespoons of the olive oil. Let the batter rest at room temperature, covered, for at least 30 minutes.

2. Heat an 8- to 9-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add 1/2 teaspoon of olive oil. Pour 1/2 cup of chickpea batter into the pan. It should spread into a 6- to- 7-inch round. Tilt the pan to help it spread, if necessary. Lower the heat to medium and cook for 3 to 4 minutes, or until the round forms bubbles on the top and the bottom is golden when you lift the edge with a rubber or silicone spatula. Use the spatula to turn the pancake. Cook 1 1/2 to 2 minutes more, or until the underside is golden.

3. Transfer the socca to a wire rack. Repeat with the remaining batter, adding 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon of oil to the pan, if needed, for each pancake. (You can place the cooked socca on a baking sheet in a 250-degree oven to keep warm, if you like.)

Lisa Zwirn