Recipe: This no-yeast, no-rise flatbread dough is grilled and topped with figs and blue cheese

Serves 4

Here is proof that something fun for the grill can come from pantry staples and a handful of fresh produce. Make a simple dough without yeast that gets its lift from baking powder and yogurt. No rising is required, but after a brush of garlicky oil and three minutes on the grill, the dough puffs magically into tender and chewy bread. The herb-flecked rounds are topped with a sweet and savory mix of fresh figs, red onion, and blue cheese. The flatbreads linger over the hot coals just long enough to get slightly melty and warm. The grilling goes quickly, so make sure you have everything you need within arm's reach. Including the aperitifs.

DOUGH

2¼ cups flour 1 teaspoon baking powder 1½ teaspoons salt ½ cup finely chopped, mixed fresh herbs such as parsley, cilantro, and chives 1 cup plain whole-milk yogurt 1 tablespoon olive oil Extra olive oil (for sprinkling)

1. In a large bowl, whisk the flour, baking powder, salt, and herbs to blend them. Add the yogurt and olive oil.

2. With a wooden spoon, stir until mostly combined. Use your hands to mix and knead the dough until no dry bits of flour remain in the bottom of the bowl. If necessary, add 1/2 teaspoon more olive oil. The dough should be a uniform ball without any stickiness or dry bits left in the bowl.

3. Sprinkle a plate lightly with olive oil. Divide the dough into 4 pieces. With the palm of your hand, roll each piece into a rough ball and set on the oiled plate. Cover with plastic wrap; set aside for at least 30 minutes while you prepare the topping and heat the grill.

TOPPING

3 tablespoons olive oil 1 clove garlic, finely chopped or grated ½ small red onion, thinly sliced 4 fresh figs, quartered 5 ounces blue cheese, crumbled 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar Salt and pepper, to taste Vegetable oil (for the grill) Large handful fresh baby arugula

1. Have on hand a rimmed baking sheet.

2. In a small bowl, combine 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and garlic; set aside.

3. In a medium bowl, toss the red onion, figs, blue cheese, vinegar, a generous pinch each of salt and pepper, and the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil.

4. On a clean work surface (you shouldn’t need any extra flour), roll out each ball of dough into a round about 8 inches in diameter. Layer the rounds between sheets of parchment paper or plastic wrap and place on the baking sheet.

5. Light a charcoal grill or turn a gas grill to medium-high on one side and low on the other. Brush the grill rack to clean it. With a wadded paper towel, quickly brush the grill grates with vegetable oil. Have a long-handled, heat-safe basting brush on hand.

6. Working with one at a time, brush the dough on one side with the garlic-infused olive oil. Place the round, oil-side down, on the hot section of the grill. Brush the other side. Cover the grill and cook for 1 minute, or until the dough is slightly puffed and there are charred grill marks on the underside. Turn the round and move it to the cooler section. Top with 1/4 of the fig mixture. Cover and grill for 2 to 3 minutes or until the cheese is beginning to melt and the dough is puffed and browned. Repeat with the remaining 3 flatbreads.

7. Slice each flatbread into wedges and serve topped with a scatter of baby arugula.

Claudia Catalano