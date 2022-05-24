Recipe: When salad season overlaps with grilling season, make a hearty, vegetable salad

Serves 4

Salads often don't seem like they can satisfy hearty appetites, but when salad season overlaps with grilling season, you can make a substantial, smoky, vegetarian main course. There's something about the sturdier components, the heat, and the charred flavor that takes a salad from side to entree. Grill large pieces of yellow squash, portabello mushrooms, fresh fennel, red bell peppers, and thick rounds of red onion. Keeping the vegetables bigger means they won't disappear into the flames halfway through cooking. When they're cooked and slightly cool, chop them into more manageable pieces. While the vegetables are on the grill, whisk a vinaigrette and prep a multitude of greens such as kale, romaine, and arugula. Any greens of varying color and texture will do. Toss the greens and the grilled veggies with the vinaigrette and add cherry tomatoes and fresh chives, and for a final burst of richness, top the salad with crumbled feta and olives.

Vegetable oil (for the grill) 2 yellow squash, cut into long wedges 2 large portobello mushrooms, stemmed 1 bulb fresh fennel, frond ends trimmed, bulb cut into 6 wedges 2 red bell peppers, stemmed, seeded, and quartered ½ red onion, cut into thick rounds 8 tablespoons olive oil Salt and black pepper, to taste ¼ cup sherry vinegar or white wine vinegar 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard 1 teaspoon honey 1 clove garlic, finely chopped 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme 1 small bunch kale, stemmed, leaves roughly torn 1 cup baby arugula 1 romaine lettuce heart, chopped 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives ⅓ cup black or green olives ⅓ cup crumbled feta

1. Light a charcoal grill or turn a gas grill to high. Brush the grill rack to clean it. With a wadded paper towel, quickly brush the grates with oil. Have on hand a rimmed baking sheet.

2. Set the yellow squash, portabellos, fennel, red peppers, and red onion on the baking sheet, keeping each variety together. Brush with 3 tablespoons of the olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper.

3. Place all the vegetables on the hot grill. Cover the grill. Cook the fennel and yellow squash for 10 to 12 minutes or until tender and charred. Cook the bell peppers for 15 to 18 minutes. Cook the red onions and mushrooms for 20 to 25 minutes. Remove the vegetables from the grill when they are tender and transfer to the baking sheet. When the vegetables are cool enough to handle, chop them roughly.

4. Meanwhile, in a bowl, whisk the sherry vinegar, Dijon mustard, honey, garlic, thyme, salt, and pepper. Whisk in 5 tablespoons of the olive oil. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like.

5. In a large bowl, toss the kale, arugula, and romaine with half the vinaigrette. In another bowl, toss the grilled vegetables with the remaining vinaigrette, tomatoes, and chives.

6. On a large platter or shallow bowl, spread the greens. Spoon the grilled vegetables on top. Garnish with olives and feta.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick