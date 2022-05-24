fb-pixel Skip to main content
FIRE UP THE GRILL

Recipe: When salad season overlaps with grilling season, make a hearty, vegetable salad

By Karoline Boehm Goodnick Globe Correspondent,Updated May 24, 2022, 12 minutes ago
Grilled Vegetable SaladKaroline Boehm Goodnick

Serves 4

Salads often don't seem like they can satisfy hearty appetites, but when salad season overlaps with grilling season, you can make a substantial, smoky, vegetarian main course. There's something about the sturdier components, the heat, and the charred flavor that takes a salad from side to entree. Grill large pieces of yellow squash, portabello mushrooms, fresh fennel, red bell peppers, and thick rounds of red onion. Keeping the vegetables bigger means they won't disappear into the flames halfway through cooking. When they're cooked and slightly cool, chop them into more manageable pieces. While the vegetables are on the grill, whisk a vinaigrette and prep a multitude of greens such as kale, romaine, and arugula. Any greens of varying color and texture will do. Toss the greens and the grilled veggies with the vinaigrette and add cherry tomatoes and fresh chives, and for a final burst of richness, top the salad with crumbled feta and olives.

Vegetable oil (for the grill)
2 yellow squash, cut into long wedges
2large portobello mushrooms, stemmed
1 bulb fresh fennel, frond ends trimmed, bulb cut into 6 wedges
2 red bell peppers, stemmed, seeded, and quartered
½ red onion, cut into thick rounds
8tablespoons olive oil
Salt and black pepper, to taste
¼cup sherry vinegar or white wine vinegar
1tablespoon Dijon mustard
1teaspoon honey
1clove garlic, finely chopped
1tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
1small bunch kale, stemmed, leaves roughly torn
1cup baby arugula
1 romaine lettuce heart, chopped
1cup cherry tomatoes, halved
2tablespoons chopped fresh chives
cup black or green olives
cup crumbled feta

1. Light a charcoal grill or turn a gas grill to high. Brush the grill rack to clean it. With a wadded paper towel, quickly brush the grates with oil. Have on hand a rimmed baking sheet.

2. Set the yellow squash, portabellos, fennel, red peppers, and red onion on the baking sheet, keeping each variety together. Brush with 3 tablespoons of the olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper.

3. Place all the vegetables on the hot grill. Cover the grill. Cook the fennel and yellow squash for 10 to 12 minutes or until tender and charred. Cook the bell peppers for 15 to 18 minutes. Cook the red onions and mushrooms for 20 to 25 minutes. Remove the vegetables from the grill when they are tender and transfer to the baking sheet. When the vegetables are cool enough to handle, chop them roughly.

4. Meanwhile, in a bowl, whisk the sherry vinegar, Dijon mustard, honey, garlic, thyme, salt, and pepper. Whisk in 5 tablespoons of the olive oil. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like.

5. In a large bowl, toss the kale, arugula, and romaine with half the vinaigrette. In another bowl, toss the grilled vegetables with the remaining vinaigrette, tomatoes, and chives.

6. On a large platter or shallow bowl, spread the greens. Spoon the grilled vegetables on top. Garnish with olives and feta.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick

Serves 4

Salads often don't seem like they can satisfy hearty appetites, but when salad season overlaps with grilling season, you can make a substantial, smoky, vegetarian main course. There's something about the sturdier components, the heat, and the charred flavor that takes a salad from side to entree. Grill large pieces of yellow squash, portabello mushrooms, fresh fennel, red bell peppers, and thick rounds of red onion. Keeping the vegetables bigger means they won't disappear into the flames halfway through cooking. When they're cooked and slightly cool, chop them into more manageable pieces. While the vegetables are on the grill, whisk a vinaigrette and prep a multitude of greens such as kale, romaine, and arugula. Any greens of varying color and texture will do. Toss the greens and the grilled veggies with the vinaigrette and add cherry tomatoes and fresh chives, and for a final burst of richness, top the salad with crumbled feta and olives.

Vegetable oil (for the grill)
2 yellow squash, cut into long wedges
2large portobello mushrooms, stemmed
1 bulb fresh fennel, frond ends trimmed, bulb cut into 6 wedges
2 red bell peppers, stemmed, seeded, and quartered
½ red onion, cut into thick rounds
8tablespoons olive oil
Salt and black pepper, to taste
¼cup sherry vinegar or white wine vinegar
1tablespoon Dijon mustard
1teaspoon honey
1clove garlic, finely chopped
1tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
1small bunch kale, stemmed, leaves roughly torn
1cup baby arugula
1 romaine lettuce heart, chopped
1cup cherry tomatoes, halved
2tablespoons chopped fresh chives
cup black or green olives
cup crumbled feta

1. Light a charcoal grill or turn a gas grill to high. Brush the grill rack to clean it. With a wadded paper towel, quickly brush the grates with oil. Have on hand a rimmed baking sheet.

2. Set the yellow squash, portabellos, fennel, red peppers, and red onion on the baking sheet, keeping each variety together. Brush with 3 tablespoons of the olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper.

3. Place all the vegetables on the hot grill. Cover the grill. Cook the fennel and yellow squash for 10 to 12 minutes or until tender and charred. Cook the bell peppers for 15 to 18 minutes. Cook the red onions and mushrooms for 20 to 25 minutes. Remove the vegetables from the grill when they are tender and transfer to the baking sheet. When the vegetables are cool enough to handle, chop them roughly.

4. Meanwhile, in a bowl, whisk the sherry vinegar, Dijon mustard, honey, garlic, thyme, salt, and pepper. Whisk in 5 tablespoons of the olive oil. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like.

5. In a large bowl, toss the kale, arugula, and romaine with half the vinaigrette. In another bowl, toss the grilled vegetables with the remaining vinaigrette, tomatoes, and chives.

6. On a large platter or shallow bowl, spread the greens. Spoon the grilled vegetables on top. Garnish with olives and feta.Karoline Boehm Goodnick

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video