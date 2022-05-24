Steven Tyler enters treatment after relapsing, Aerosmith cancels part of Vegas residency

“As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years,” Aerosmith posted on its social media accounts. “After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery.”

The band posted a joint statement on Instagram on Tuesday , informing fans that they are canceling both June and July dates for their upcoming Vegas residency. Tyler, 74, whose previous experience with substance abuse and rehab is well-known, relapsed as a result of dealing with pain management after having foot surgery, according to the statement.

Boston-based rock band Aerosmith announced they are canceling part of their upcoming Las Vegas residency as frontman Steven Tyler has voluntarily entered rehab.

Advertisement

Refunds for the concert, slated to begin June 17 as part of the group’s “Deuces Are Wild” residency, will automatically be processed through Ticketmaster, the band said. The group added that a further set of residency shows is expected to begin in September.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

“We are truly sorry to inform our fans and friends that we must cancel our first set of Las Vegas residency dates this June and July while [Tyler] focuses on his well-being,” the statement said. “We will continue our 2022 dates starting in September, and we’ll let you know any further updates as soon as we can. We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows.”

Tyler reposted the announcement on his social media accounts.

Aerosmith is scheduled to perform at Fenway Park on Sept. 8, 2022. Tyler was recently spotted dining in Boston at the Seaport’s Barking Crab with his son, Taj.

Advertisement





Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.