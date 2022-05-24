fb-pixel Skip to main content

15-year-old arrested in connection with Roxbury shooting; charged with armed assault to murder

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated May 24, 2022, 52 minutes ago
The gun and the ammunition seized from the teen's residence.BPD

Boston police on Monday arrested a 15-year-old boy in Jamaica Plain on armed assault to murder and weapons charges, the department said Tuesday in a statement.

Police said officers executed an arrest warrant for the juvenile around 4:35 p.m. in the area of 275 Centre St.

The youth, whose name was withheld due to his age, was booked on juvenile counts of delinquent to wit: unlawful possession of ammunition, armed assault to murder, carrying a dangerous weapon, discharge of a firearm with 500 feet of a building, and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to the statement.

“These charges stem from a shooting that occurred on May 11, 2022, at approximately 6:51 PM in the area of 17 Smith Street in Roxbury,” the statement said. “Additionally, a 17-year-old male that was already in custody on an unrelated probation violation is to be charged in this incident.”

Police said they also executed a search warrant at the home of the 15-year-old male and seized “a Keltec .380 firearm with four (4) rounds loaded in the magazine, a black Sig Sauer BB Gun, a black Remington BB Gun, and a replica Boston Police Detective Badge.”

The 15-year-old is expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court, police said.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.

