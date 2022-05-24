15-year-old arrested in connection with Roxbury shooting; charged with armed assault to murder

Police said officers executed an arrest warrant for the juvenile around 4:35 p.m. in the area of 275 Centre St.

Boston police on Monday arrested a 15-year-old boy in Jamaica Plain on armed assault to murder and weapons charges, the department said Tuesday in a statement.

The gun and the ammunition seized from the teen's residence.

The youth, whose name was withheld due to his age, was booked on juvenile counts of delinquent to wit: unlawful possession of ammunition, armed assault to murder, carrying a dangerous weapon, discharge of a firearm with 500 feet of a building, and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to the statement.

“These charges stem from a shooting that occurred on May 11, 2022, at approximately 6:51 PM in the area of 17 Smith Street in Roxbury,” the statement said. “Additionally, a 17-year-old male that was already in custody on an unrelated probation violation is to be charged in this incident.”

Police said they also executed a search warrant at the home of the 15-year-old male and seized “a Keltec .380 firearm with four (4) rounds loaded in the magazine, a black Sig Sauer BB Gun, a black Remington BB Gun, and a replica Boston Police Detective Badge.”

The 15-year-old is expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court, police said.

