In apparent reversal, Mayor Michelle Wu says she has read Patrick Rose report

“I have read the report,” Wu said on Tuesday during an interview on WGBH’s “Boston Public Radio.” “I am learning to be a clear communicator, but I think I was misinterpreted a little bit. . . . I’m the chief executive of the city, I have the authority and the ability to read and access all documents that are owned by the city of Boston.”

It was an apparent pivot from comments she made just over a week ago, when she implied during a television interview that she was prevented from accessing the report in its entirety — after which her administration declined to answer follow-up questions posed by the Globe.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Tuesday changed course and said she has read the full, unredacted internal affairs report of Patrick M. Rose, the former Boston police officer and union president, who last month pleaded guilty to molesting half a dozen children over several decades.

“What I was trying to express [was] that we need to be very intentional” about reading sensitive material, she added.

Her comments marked a stark departure from an interview aired May 15, when she said, “I have not seen a larger report.”

“I have just seen the redacted versions,” she told Janet Wu and Ed Harding on WCVB’s “On the Record” earlier this month.

On WCVB, the mayor was asked if she would see the unredacted version. Wu said there are specific rules limiting who can read certain documents in specific instances, noting that even members of the city’s new civilian review board have to obtain certain certifications to access sensitive material.

In the days following the WCVB interview, Wu’s administration declined to answer questions from the Globe about why she could not read the unredacted report. Was it state law? A stipulation in a union contract? Department protocol?

“We have nothing to add to what the mayor said during her appearance,” a Wu spokesperson said in an e-mail response to the Globe last week.

The mayor’s press team did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

The episode was notable for an administration that has emphasized the importance of transparency and prioritized police reform. The city has released just 13 pages from a 100-plus page internal affairs file on Rose. The remaining pages were withheld to protect the identity of the victims, officials have said. Last year, the Globe reported that Rose was allowed to keep his badge for 20 years after top police officials determined he more than likely sexually abused a child in 1995.

Without access to the full report, the media and the public have limited insight into how Rose was permitted to stay in the role despite the serious accusations.

Rose, a longtime Boston police officer and former president of the patrolmen’s union, last month was sentenced to serve at least 10 years in prison, capping a case that exposed deep institutional failings within the city’s Police Department, which has a history of protecting officers accused of misconduct.

Asked on Tuesday whether she would release the full report, Wu demurred. She said she and her aides are still reviewing the file and weighing legal restrictions on what they can release to the public.

“I’m working with the team to figure out exactly what the right balance is,” she said. “Frankly, the documents don’t speak very much to, I think, some of the questions that still remain unanswered. There are other sources of information that we will probably need to push on on that front.”

Danny McDonald of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emmaplatoff.