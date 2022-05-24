Boston School Bus Drivers Union to vote on tentative contract agreement

The tentative agreement includes paying drivers more over the next three years, starting at a 5.1 percent increase on July 1 to a 2 percent increase every year until July 2023.

The union met with Mayor Michelle Wu last week for nearly 10 hours to come to mutual terms and Wu, according to a statement from the school bus drivers’ union .

The Boston School Bus Drivers Union plan to vote Tuesday night on a tentative contract agreement that was reached with Transdev, Boston Public School’s private transit contractor.

It also includes retirement severance increase to $1,100 per year service, a new driver recruitment and training program aimed at communities of color, and the union partnering with BPS and Transdev to address safety issues related to COVID-19.

“The Company’s 5th ‘Last, Best and Final Offer’ represents literally millions of dollars of progress for our members, our families, retirees and the families of our deceased members,” the statement said. “It makes significant progress to righting historic discriminatory wrongs against us.”

The tentative agreement and vote follows recent school bus problems in Boston that have resulted in postponed athletic games — ever day last week student-athletes and coaches across the city were left standing or scrambling for contingencies due to a shortage of drivers.

Chronically late student pickups and drop-offs and even no-show buses have plagued Boston for years, particularly at the beginning of school years. In a scathing state review of BPS released on Monday, the state criticized the district for failing to make headway fixing chronically late buses — January alone had more than 1,100 uncovered morning routes.

But Wu said during Tuesday’s State Board of Education meeting that she’s confident the agreement will bring improvements to the district’s transportation system.

“We have reached a tentative agreement with the Boston School Bus Drivers’ Union that will be voted on by the membership later today, that the city and BPS transportation department are confident achieves key operational reforms necessary to help improve on time performance, and run a better, more reliable service for our students and families,” she said.

