Brown adopts land acknowledgment, recognizing its location within ancestral homelands of Narragansett Indian Tribe

A brief version of this statement says, “Brown University is located in Providence, Rhode Island, on lands that are within the ancestral homelands of the Narragansett Indian Tribe. The Narragansett Indian Tribe, whose ancestors stewarded these lands with great care, continues as a sovereign nation today. We commit to working together to honor our past and build our future with truth.”

PROVIDENCE — Brown University has established an official land acknowledgment, which is an optional recognition statement that can be used at the beginning of events and gatherings held in Providence to honor the campus’ location within the ancestral homelands of the Narragansett Indian Tribe.

Other nearby schools, like the Rhode Island School of Design, already have established land acknowledgments. The town of Warren posted the full text of its land acknowledgment on a new sign outside of town hall that reads, “Sowams, the ancestral home of the Pokanoket people.” Town councils in Barrington and South Kingstown read their land acknowledgement statements ahead of meetings.

These statements are an attempt to acknowledge poor treatment of Indigenous people in particular locations. They come in written and oral statements by institutions, where gathering bodies recognize the land they are on once belonged and was stolen from Indigenous people. On social media, these institutions sometimes use a red pushpin emoji with the name of the tribe whose homeland the college sits on.

Indigenous peoples have long practiced land acknowledgements, but companies and institutions like Brown, sports teams, and nonprofits are just starting to adopt them in the last few years.

Brown’s acknowledgement does not have any requirements for its use, but the university has outlined guidance that will be offered to those who choose to offer land acknowledgements. It’s one of five new “commitments” the university is making to “build understanding of the relationship between its campus community, Indigenous peoples of the region, and the land” Brown is situated on.

Tuesday’s announcement comes about a year after university President Christina H. Paxson formed a Land Acknowledgment Working Group composed of students, faculty, administrators, and members of the Narragansett Indian Tribe.

The university will also commission and support new original scholarship regarding the origins and founding of Brown and its relationship to the Indigenous peoples in and around southern New England, establish a group to work closely with the Narragansett Indian Tribe to explore how Brown can honor and memorialize its College Hill location as part of the homeland of the Narragansett people, and support increased educational opportunities and access for youth of the Narragansett Indian Tribe and other tribal youth from New England.

Rae Gould, executive director of Brown’s Native American and Indigenous Studies Initiative, co-chaired the working group. She also engaged in outreach, meeting with Narragansett Tribal Medicine Man and Historic Preservation Officer John Brown III.

Brown said he was contacted by the working group “some time ago.” After forwarding him the university’s announcement on the land acknowledgement, Brown said he thought it was “a step in the right direction.”

“It’s a trend in that direction for people to acknowledge who originally owned the land these [institutions] are on. [Brown] is making some promises and we [the Narragansett Indian Tribe] will see if they carry them out,” Brown said in a phone interview Monday. When the university hosts gatherings that relate to history and culture, the land acknowledgement should be stated, Brown recommended. At any other events, unrelated to history or culture, the acknowledgement would be an excellent addition, he said.

Sherenté Harris, a member of the Narragansett Indian Tribe and a Brown-RISD Dual Degree student, was a member of the working group. John Brown III said through “his good work, this language went through.”

In order to offer educational opportunities and access for youth, the university said it will establish another working group in the fall to “coordinate efforts around existing initiatives,” which include Summer@Brown, Brown Summer High School, the College Access initiative, and other programs.

Paxson also said the university will “increase investments” in the Native American and Indigenous Studies Initiative, or NAISI, and the Native Americans at Brown student organization. These investments will include building support for the new NAISI faculty director and the Critical Native American and Indigenous Studies undergraduate concentration, which will be a new offering as of the Fall 2022 semester.

On the university’s new land acknowledgment website, it said it will also a establish a residential program house in the 2022-23 academic year that “centers on community building for Native and Indigenous students and those with an interest in Native and Indigenous studies and the historical and contemporary experiences of Indigenous peoples.”

“We acknowledge that beginning with colonization and continuing for centuries the Narragansett Indian Tribe have been dispossessed of most of their ancestral lands in Rhode Island by the actions of individuals and institutions,” Paxson wrote in a letter to the Brown community on Tuesday. “We acknowledge our responsibility to understand and respond to those actions. The Narragansett Indian Tribe, whose ancestors stewarded these lands with great care, continues as a sovereign nation today. We commit to working together to honor our past and build our future with truth.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.