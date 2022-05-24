Cardinal O’Malley calls Texas shootings ‘unthinkable,’ says ‘senseless carnage’ must stop

“Our nation has too often become a place of unspeakable crimes of gun violence that have taken far too many lives, though none more heartbreaking than innocent children,” the Roman Catholic archbishop of Boston continued. “We must take action to stop this senseless carnage.”

O’Malley reflected in a statement Tuesday night on “the unthinkable loss of so many innocent young lives and the teacher who devoted her life to educating and nurturing the children.

Cardinal Sean O’Malley said he was “stunned” to learn of the mass school shooting Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas, that killed at least 19 children and two adults and that he is praying for their families and community.

“We pray for the grieving families and the Uvalde community, whose lives are forever changed,” O’Malley said. “In this moment we embrace them with prayers for peace and healing as we commend to the Lord those lost, consoled by the promise of eternal life.”

In his statement, O’Malley did not specify what action should be taken, but in the case of past mass shootings, he has spoken in support of gun control.

After the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut that killed 20 children and six adults, O’Malley called for a ban on assault rifles and improved care for the mentally ill.

“What has happened in these days in Newtown, Connecticut, is a tragedy of almost biblical proportion,” the cardinal said during a homily, according to a Globe report.

After the 2016 mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., that killed 49 people, most of them members of the LGBTQ+ community, O’Malley again called for tighter restrictions on guns.

“With each repeated occurrence of mass shootings in schools, theaters, churches and social settings it appears increasingly clear that any hope for thwarting these tragedies must begin with more effective legislation and enforcement of who has access to guns and under what conditions,” the cardinal said in a statement, the Globe reported.

O’Malley also spoke out against gun violence following the 2019 anti-Semitic attack at a San Diego-area synagogue that left a woman dead and three people injured.

“There is absolutely no justification for yesterday’s attack on the holy day of the Chabad, the last day of Passover, and the taking of innocent human life,” he said in a statement, according to a Globe report.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.