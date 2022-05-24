Cyclists can ‘bike to the sea’ to celebrate regional trail

The public is invited to take part in a group bike ride celebrating the creation of the Northern Strand Trail.
The 30th annual Bike to the Sea Day will be held June 5, starting at 8 a.m. in Everett. The event is organized by Bike to the Sea, the group that has spearheaded development of the evolving 11.5-mile regional multiuse path.
The main section of the trail, an off-street route from Everett to Western Avenue in Lynn, is complete. Users can follow an on-street extension of the path from there to the beaches in Lynn and Nahant.
Lynn is pursuing plans to build protected bike lanes along that on-road stretch. Bike to the Sea hopes to see the Everett trail segment extended to the Mystic River.
The group ride begins at Madeline English School, 105 Woodville St., in Everett and travels through Malden, Revere, Saugus, and into Lynn, stopping at Nahant Beach. The return trip ends at the new House of Smoke BBQ restaurant, 229 Centre St. in Malden.
For more information, go to biketothesea.org.
