Cyclists can ‘bike to the sea’ to celebrate regional trail

The public is invited to take part in a group bike ride celebrating the creation of the Northern Strand Trail.

The 30th annual Bike to the Sea Day will be held June 5, starting at 8 a.m. in Everett. The event is organized by Bike to the Sea, the group that has spearheaded development of the evolving 11.5-mile regional multiuse path.

The main section of the trail, an off-street route from Everett to Western Avenue in Lynn, is complete. Users can follow an on-street extension of the path from there to the beaches in Lynn and Nahant.