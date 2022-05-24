Dogwood Days return to Milton arboretum June 11

More than 300 kousa dogwoods in bloom are the backdrop for Dogwood Days, the annual celebration of the flowering trees, which runs from June 11 through 19 at the Mary May Binney Wakefield Arboretum in Milton.

The event starts at 7 a.m. on June 11 with sunrise coffee and birding. At 10:30 a.m., there will be a sheep shearing demonstration, followed by tours of the arboretum and visits to the animals at the site, as well as nature-based activities for children and a plant sale.

Other special activities throughout Dogwood Days include a dog show, outdoor yoga, wine and cheese evenings, and an evening stroll through the dogwoods with arboretum director Debbie Merriam, who will discuss Polly Wakefield’s pioneering work with kousa varieties.