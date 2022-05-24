Dorchester man allegedly stored ammunition in child’s bedroom; had material for ghost guns, police say

Andrade pleaded not guilty to that charge. He also plead not guilty to a charge of illegal possession of fentanyl and trafficking in the drug after police found a white powder during the search. Andrade, who was ordered held on $10,000 cash bail, told the judge during the arraignment that the powder was not a dangerous substance.

Edmilson F. Andrade, 32, was arraigned in Dorchester Municipal Court on possession of ammunition without an FID card filed after Boston police searched his apartment at 286 Columbia Rd. on Monday having obtained a search warrant as part of a drug investigation.

A Dorchester man allegedly stored ammunition in his child’s bedroom, the primary bedroom, kitchen and living room and also had a 3-D printer that authorities indicated was being used to make parts of so-called ghost guns untraceable by law enforcement.

Advertisement

“It’s actually fiber,” he told the judge. “I use it for the gym.”

Andrade was not facing any criminal charges for the other material police found during their search. In addition to the printer, police found 19 partially assembled pistols mostly the lower half of handguns, known to police by the phrase of “lower pistol receivers.”

Along with the 3-D printer police found a mold used to fabricate the lower half of handguns with eight similar parts of rifles fashioned out of plastic, prosecutors said.

Also found were some mechanical parts needed to complete construction of an illegal ghost gun which is a fully operational gun that does not have the serial number or or other identifying information law enforcement routinely uses in search those responsible for gun-violence in Boston and across the country, authorities said.

Police also allegedly found 469 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition along with 60 more rounds of ammunition of different calibers. Andrade stored the ammo in his child’s bedroom, his own, the kitchen and the living room, a prosecutor said in court.

Advertisement





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.