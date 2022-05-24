Dorchester woman charged with stabbing another woman at gas station, police say

Police got a 911 call reporting a stabbing at the station, and they rushed over where they found a 31-year-old woman with non-life threatening stab wounds, according to Officer Andre Watson, a department spokesman. The victim was taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment, police said.

The incident played out around 1:50 a.m. at the Mobil Gas station on Blue Hill Avenue located across Morton Street from the Area B-3 police station.

A 22-year-old Dorchester woman allegedly stabbed another woman at a Mattapan gas station early Tuesday and was then forcibly removed from her vehicle by Boston police - while her young child looked on, according to police.

The alleged attacker, later identified as Quasaia T. Smith, was accompanied by her young child and both were in her vehicle when officers identified her as the alleged assailant and ordered her out of the vehicle, Watson said. Smith refused to open the vehicle door and repeated orders from police to step outside, he said.

Police forcibly removed Smith from the vehicle and arrested her on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, he said. She remains in police custody pending her arraignment scheduled for Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court.

The child was taken to an undisclosed hospital as a precaution. Police filed a 51A report with the Department of Children and Families. It was not immediately known Tuesday who has custody of the child or their age.

A police officer was injured during the incident and was also transported to an undisclosed hospital for treatment of minor injuries, Watson said.

A knife was recovered at the scene.

