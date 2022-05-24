Federal officials bust alleged money laundering ring linked to Colombian cartels

Most of those charged live in Colombia, three live in Florida, and three others live in Jamaica, according to court filings. As of Tuesday, all but two of those charged had been arrested, according to authorities. Rollins said the case was brought in Massachusetts because the investigation was initiated here and allegedly involved money laundering through local banks. The banks, which were not identified in court filings, are not accused of any wrongdoing.

Flanked by law enforcement officials from Massachusetts, Colombia, and Jamaica, US Attorney Rachael Rollins said the charges unsealed Tuesday were the culmination of an investigation that took more than five years and involved “the work of hundreds of agents across several countries, brave undercover agents, confidential sources, and cooperating witnesses” who infiltrated the money laundering organization.

An international crackdown on money laundering by Colombian drug cartels has led to a sweeping federal indictment in Boston charging 20 people with moving millions of dollars in drug proceeds through various banks, including in Massachusetts, authorities announced Tuesday.

Members of the ring allegedly laundered more than $6 million in Colombian drug proceeds through the US banking system since 2016 and investigators have seized more than $1 million from corporate bank accounts and other activity, according to an affidavit filed in court by an Internal Revenue Service agent. Investigators have also seized nearly 3,000 kilograms of cocaine — with a street value of more than $90 million — that was linked to the money laundering organization, according to the affidavit.

The seizures included 1,193 kilograms of cocaine that was seized at sea, some 60 miles south of Jamaica, in the summer of 2019, and 1,555 kilograms of cocaine seized from nine scrap metal shipping containers at the Port of Buenaventura, Colombia, in March of that year, the affidavit says.

Brian D. Boyle, the special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s New England field office, said, “Every five minutes someone in this country dies of a drug overdose.”

Boyle said the alleged money laundering scheme allowed drug traffickers “to peddle their poison in Massachusetts and throughout the United States.”

He credited the efforts of the DEA, the Colombian National Police, and the Jamaican Constabulary Force, in coordination with the Internal Revenue Service, the Massachusetts State Police, and other international law enforcement partners, with relentlessly pursuing the investigation.

During Tuesday’s press conference in Boston announcing the charges, Ricardo Augusto Alarcon Campos, a major general of the Colombia National Police’s Anti-Narcotics Division, spoke through an interpreter about the human toll drug trafficking has had on the country.

“I am here on behalf of the 300 Colombian police officers that have lost their lives in the fight against drugs,” he said.

Superintendent Jervis Moore, chief of the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s narcotics division, said the government of Jamaica “stands resolute in its efforts to dismantle and dissuade drug trafficking and money laundering organizations that seek to conduct their illicit enterprises within the borders of Jamaica.”

The indictment unsealed in federal court in Boston alleges that the 20 people charged with money laundering conspiracy and money laundering held various roles in the organization, including as drug suppliers, peso brokers, money couriers, and business owners.

They are accused of using the Colombian Black Market Peso Exchange to funnel drug proceeds through “peso brokers,” who exchange them for US dollars at a favorable rate.

The indictment says the process “frustrates the efforts of the United States, Colombia, and other governments around the world to enforce their currency exchange and income reporting requirements, to collect taxes, tariffs, and duties owed to them, and to maintain the integrity of their financial institutions.”

The indictment alleges that members of the ring arranged for the transfers of substantial amounts of bulk cash, which they knew were drug proceeds, through wire transfers and money pickups in the United States, Jamaica, Spain, Belize, the Dominican Republic, Canada, and elsewhere.

“Each money pick-up involved the physical delivery of bulk cash drug proceeds from a coconspirator to an undercover law enforcement officer or confidential source,” the indictment alleges.

On Tuesday, five of those charged were arrested in Florida and Jamaica, according to authorities. Last month, 12 of those charged were arrested in Colombia and one man was arrested in Florida. The US attorney’s office is seeking the extradition of the Colombian and Jamaican defendants to Massachusetts.

Joleen Simpson, special agent in charge of the IRS’s Criminal Investigation division in Boston, said money laundering investigations are highly complex and require partnership with domestic and foreign law enforcement agencies. She said the case shows “that the long arm of the law does not stop at our borders.”

Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph. John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.