🐻 Husky American black bear picnics in Coventry

“He was 500 pounds, all day long,” said wildlife photographer Al Folco, who found the bear blocks from his house. “He was healthy, too — very healthy.”

And by the looks of it, this bear hasn’t missed a meal.

Garbage day might have been a picnic for an American black bear that was likely on the prowl for food in Coventry, R.I., on Monday.

Folco said that neighbors had placed their green trash bins at the curb for trash collection, but the husky bruin likely saw an a la carte spread while he sauntered through the Wood Estates neighborhood.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management says there have been 10 confirmed sightings of black bears in Rhode Island in 2022. And it expects more to come.

24RIBear - Al Folco and his wife, Leslie, photographed a husky American Black Bear in the Wood Estates neighborhood in Coventry, Rhode Island on Monday. The Coventry Police Department had issued an alert for residents in the Wood Estates and Wisteria Drive area to keep kids and animals inside, with doors and windows locked until the bear passed through. (Photo Courtesy of Al and Leslie Folco) Al and Leslie Folco

“Black bears are no dummies,” RIDEM spokesman Michael Healy told the Globe in an email. “They’re looking for an easy meal and if they find one, they’ll keep coming back. Until their natural food sources — grasses, herbs, fruits, and nuts — become more available in the spring, they will scavenge from bird feeders, trash cans, beehives, chicken coops, rabbit hutches, and compost piles in search of food.”

“Black bears also will feed on carrion (dead animals) and insect larvae,” Healy said. “Bears will opportunistically prey on small mammals or deer fawns but are not physically designed for chasing and capturing prey. They will actively seek out foods high in protein or fat, such as birdseed, pet food, livestock feed, and garbage. This increase in available resources leads to larger bears, higher birth rates, and higher cub survival rates.”

According to Bearbiology.org, a nonprofit group of bear biologists, wildlife managers, and others dedicated to the conservation of all bears, the American black bear can weigh more than 600 pounds and males are typically 20 to 60 percent larger than females.

The bear spotted Monday was likely a well-nourished adult male.

Folco and his wife were hot on the trail of this black bear before Coventry Police put out a community-wide alert Monday afternoon. They were using radio chatter from the RIDEM to isolate its location. They became avid wildlife photographers about nine years ago but hadn’t photographed a black bear in Rhode Island.

Probably, for good reason.

The RIDEM said that black bears were in southern New England when the first settlers arrived but lost habitat because of colonization, agricultural development, unregulated hunting, and “persecution due to damage to livestock and crops.” They were nearly hunted to extinction in New England in the 1800s.

But improved modern wildlife management practices and philosophies in the early 1900s, federal and state protections, and the abandonment and regeneration of forests helped black bear populations recover, RIDEM said.

The Falcos tracked the bear in their car from Wisteria Drive to Jack Pine Road to Maple Road to Westview Drive.

“He was just making his way through the neighborhood,” Folco said. “He was coming out of a yard when we drove up and saw him. We pulled over and got out of the car and started shooting pictures of him. We were 20 feet away from him. He didn’t seem bothered at all.”

The RIDEM says black bears are “generally shy” but it does not recommend people approach them. If one crosses your path, the wildlife service recommends that you remain calm, back away slowly, make loud noise,s and try to appear big. Do not approach the bear, turn and run, or attempt to climb a tree.

Bears can climb better than you.

The American black bear that was wandering through the Wood Estates neighborhood in Coventry, Rhode Island, on Monday, May 23. Al and Leslie Folco

While black bear attacks on humans are rare, bears are unpredictable, according to the National Park Service.

“Each bear is unique; there is no single strategy that will work in all situations and that guarantees safety,” according to information on the Park Service website. “Most bear encounters end without injury.”

Around March and April, black bears are coming out of winter torpor — a time when they lower their heart and respiratory rate to save energy and hibernate. They are known to come out of hibernation with the munchies.

Bears have a particular love for human garbage, and of course, honey, the NWF says.

After torpor, the mating season peaks in May and June. Bears are solitary animals who give birth to one to five cubs every other year, the NWF says. They can live up to 30 years in the wild.

The year of the American black bear life cycle. Courtesy of the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management

Their range covers most of North America from Mexico to Canada, and they can live anywhere they can find food, NWF says.

Folco estimates that Wood Estates is about seven-square miles of woods but not “country.” The bear was traveling through the yards of single-family residential homes Monday. Its progress was documented by Coventry Facebook and Rhode Island wildlife enthusiasts.

“Six years ago we had one walking across the parking lot of the ice cream shop down the street,” Folco says.

At the time he saw the bear, it appeared to be moving along, ignoring the delectable trash bins on the curbs.

The sighting was good practice for the Folcos, who follow a pair of America Bald Eagles at Tiogue Lake (they named them “Ricky” and “Lucy”) and are heading out to photograph grizzly bears in two weeks. Grizzlies can range from 130 to 1,300 pounds. While Folco has taken some incredible shots of wildlife, he says he isn’t in the business of selling photos. It’s a hobby.

“Eagles,” Folco said. “That’s a big passion of mine.”

Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com.