Legislators set to legalize recreational marijuana in Rhode Island

Massachusetts and Connecticut have already legalized recreational marijuana, and 38 states, including Rhode Island, have legislation that allows for the medical use of cannabis, according to the National Conference on State Legislatures .

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island is on its way to becoming the 19th state to legalize recreational marijuana, with the House and Senate expected to vote for the Rhode Island Cannabis Act late Tuesday afternoon.

The House and Senate were expected to past their own versions of the legislation, as well as the other chamber’s version, sending the bills to Governor Daniel J. McKee to sign into law.

McKee, a Democrat, had proposed a different regulatory structure, but he is expected to sign the legislation once it passes the Assembly. Last week, McKee said he was looking forward to “reviewing the final bill that comes out of the General Assembly and signing legalization of adult use cannabis into law.”

The legislation would allow people age 21 and older to keep up to 10 ounces of marijuana at home for personal use, and would also let people grow a small amount of marijuana at home. It would impose a 10 percent state cannabis excise tax in addition to the 7 percent sales tax, plus a 3 percent local tax for the municipality where the sale takes place. And it would all 33 retailers in Rhode Island, distributed in six zones statewide, including the nine medical marijuana centers that could become hybrid medical/recreational retailers.

The primary sponsor are Senator Joshua Miller, a Cranston Democrat, and Representative Scott A. Slater, a Providence Democrat who is the son of the late Representative Thomas C. Slater, who died in 2009 and sponsored the medical marijuana act.

Last week, Miller and Slater unveiled revisions that would make expungement of past convictions for marijuana possession automatic — a key request of advocates. The amendments also would push the start date of legalized adult recreational marijuana sales from Oct. 1 to Dec. 1.

But on Tuesday morning, the Rhode Island Police Chiefs’ Association issued a statement, saying the legislation had “several public health and safety holes” that “could result in immediate detrimental effects for Rhode Islanders.”

“We stand as Rhode Island police chiefs who have a duty to call real and obvious concerns to the attention of our policymakers in state government,” said Sidney M. Wordell, the association’s executive director. “Further evaluation of several aspects of the bill is needed in order to support a safe and healthy environment for all Rhode Islanders.”

Among other things, the chiefs’ association noted that while the legislation allows passengers in motor vehicles to use marijuana, there is no legal or commercially viable test for police to detect the presence of marijuana or determine whether a motorist is driving under the influence of marijuana.

“This is inherently dangerous,” the group said. “Marijuana use in a motor vehicle should be fully banned, so to reduce the likelihood that a driver will be operating under the influence or operating while using marijuana.”

Roadways deaths have increased in Rhode Island in recent years, and Rhode Island had the highest percentage (44 percent) of alcohol-impaired driving fatalities in the nation as of 2019, the chiefs’ association said. “Adding commercial marijuana to the equation without any safeguards to discourage or prevent marijuana-impaired driving would make a bad problem worse,” it said.

The legislation makes marijuana “akin to cigarette smoking” and would make marijuana legal in all public places where smoking is allowed – including public sidewalks, beaches and parks, the chiefs’ association said. “This is the wrong approach. Marijuana should be treated, in public, more like alcohol consumption. Marijuana is psychoactive and causes behavior changes in the form of a high and second-hand smoke from marijuana can also have immediate effects on others in public who do not desire this.”

Advocacy groups such as the Formerly Incarcerated Union of RI, the Working Families Party, Reclaim RI, and the Marijuana Policy Project have applauded the bill for including “a first-in-the-nation reservation of retail licenses for worker-owned cooperatives,” and automatic expungement of any prior civil violation, misdemeanor, or felony conviction for possession of cannabis that would be decriminalized by the bill.

“We are thrilled that this historic bill is about to pass the legislature,” said Miguel Martínez Youngs, organizing director of Reclaim RI. “It is hugely gratifying for all of the advocates who worked so hard make sure that legalization was done right in Rhode Island.”

“This bill helps right the wrongs of the drug war by automatically expunging criminal records and, for the first time anywhere in the country, reserving licenses for worker-owned cooperatives,” she said. “We are excited to work with the state, other organizations, and working-class people across Rhode Island to help get these cannabis coops up and running.”

Cherie Cruz, of the Formerly Incarcerated Union of RI, said, “The piece of this bill that is so exciting is that it takes the burden of getting an expungement from the individual who has suffered so much and puts it on the state. This is huge because it signals to Rhode Islanders that the state acknowledges that people have suffered enough and we need to start to repair these harms caused by prohibition.”

Also, Cruz said, “The inclusion of social equity license and coops means that everyday people who thought about getting into the industry, especially people who have been harmed by the past war on cannabis can now get closer to joining the legal market, many who have lived in poverty and now have an opportunity at employment and advance their economic status for themselves and their families.”

Representative David Morales, a Providence Democrat, said he was looking forward to voting for the bill. “I’m most proud that Rhode has the most comprehensive cannabis legalization bill in the country,” he said.

Morales said it is crucial to ensure that state-initiated expungement of past convictions is automatic so that people don’t have to go to court or fill out paperwork to erase those records. He said other states have found that as few as 10 percent of eligible people will get their records expunged if the process is not automatic.





