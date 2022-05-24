Maine man, 19, ordered held without bail in slaying of 1-year-old niece

“There are no future hearings scheduled yet,” Danna Hayes, a spokesperson for the AG’s office, said via e-mail.

Anthony Huber Young made a brief, remote appearance in the York County Courthouse on Tuesday morning, where a judge ordered him to remain held without bail, according to the Maine attorney general’s office.

A 19-year-old Wells, Maine, man who allegedly shot his 1-year-old niece to death Saturday and also wounded his brother and father was ordered held without bail at his first court appearance Tuesday, authorities said.

Huber Young wore a blue hospital-type gown and a face covering as he sat quietly during the remote hearing, according to tweets from WMTW-TV. At one point, he brought his right hand up to his face and shut his eyes.

He stands accused of fatally shooting his niece, Octavia Huber Young, who would have turned 2 in July. He also allegedly shot his brother, Ethan Huber Young, in the shoulder and their father, Mark Evans Young, in the face during the attack, legal filings allege. Both men survived. The two brothers live in the home with their parents.

Ethan Huber Young is Octavia’s father, and he was holding his child when Andrew allegedly pulled the trigger, fatally striking the girl, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

The affidavit said Andrew Huber Young drove himself to the local police station at 4:28 p.m. Saturday after the shootings and told a dispatcher, “I [expletive] up and accidentally shot at my [expletive] family,” and that an argument with his brother over a T-shirt had escalated into violence.

David J. Bobrow, a lawyer for Andrew Huber Young, described the death of Octavia as a “tragic accident” when reached via e-mail after Tuesday’s hearing.

“Andrew, just a 19 year-old kid, is beyond despondent over this tragic accident,” Bobrow said via e-mail. “No words can describe how he feels.”

Police recovered a .22-caliber handgun from the trunk of Andrew Huber Young’s vehicle, the affidavit said, and .22 shell casings were found at the crime scene at the family home on Crediford Road.

Andrew Huber Young also told police he left the house after the initial argument Saturday, to meet his girlfriend to attend a baseball game. He said he shot the gun hours later when he returned home, after first breaking things in the house and getting kicked out, the filing said.

“Andrew went back to his car and quickly returned with a gun,” the affidavit said. “[His mother] Candace [Huber] heard gunshots. Candace screamed, ‘He’s got a gun!’ and Mark was behind her. ... Ethan was holding Octavia when Andrew was at the door with the gun. Ethan turned to run to the first-floor bedroom and got shot in the left shoulder. Octavia was also shot.”

