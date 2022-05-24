Mayor appoints longtime firefighter to become new Newton chief

“I will be leading one of the best fire departments in the country and am committed to building on the strong foundation left by my friend and predecessor Chief Gino Lucchetti,” Gentile said in a statement.

Gentile previously held the position of assistant chief and chief of operations, and succeeded retired chief Gino Lucchetti. Gentile began as acting fire chief May 9, according to Fuller. His permanent appointment must be approved by the City Council.

Gregory J. Gentile, a firefighter with the Newton Fire Department since 2004, was chosen as the city’s new chief earlier this month, according to Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.

Advertisement

Gentile is a third-generation Newton firefighter, and followed his father Donald Gentile and grandfather Nicholas Gentile in serving on the city’s fire department, according to Fuller.

Gentile was promoted to the rank of lieutenant in 2010, and served in the department’s fire prevention division and the suppression force, the statement said. In 2015, he was promoted to captain and served in the training and safety division. Gentile became deputy chief in 2019, and started as the assistant chief and chief of operations in April 2020.

Fuller praised Gentile for his professional experience in a statement announcing his appointment as acting chief. She said she decided to promote Gentile after watching his effectiveness and leadership during the pandemic.

“He is filled with a love of Newton and the profession and also has a deep commitment to the health and well-being of the members of this critically important department,” Fuller said. “His emotional and intellectual intelligence, curiosity and integrity, work ethic and interpersonal skills will serve him and all of us well.”

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.