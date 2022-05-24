Mayor Wu announces ‘warm weather’ plan to address humanitarian crisis at Mass. and Cass

The announcement comes at a time when business owners and residents remain frustrated that crime and vagrancy have persisted in the area. In January, Wu cleared out several homeless encampments in the area and moved more than 175 people into transitional housing . But many people return there, lured by an open air drug market that has taken root over the last decade by the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard.

The plan aims to improve public safety, health, and cleanliness in the area, improve access to services for people experiencing homelessness and addiction, and continue clearing out tent encampments while developing new supportive, permanent housing, Wu said at a press conference.

Mayor Michelle Wu announced a new 11-point “warm weather program” on Tuesday to address the humanitarian crisis at the area known as Mass. and Cass, amid ongoing concerns that crime and vagrancy have persisted and will grow worse leading into the summer months, when the weather makes it less harsh to stay on the streets.

“We knew then, as we do now, that the work wasn’t over, but rather just beginning,” Wu said.

The plan was developed in consultation with 250 stakeholders, including multiple city staff, community members, and public health and public safety experts, said Dr. Monica Bharel, who Wu tapped to lead the response to the crisis.

Under the new plan, the city would expand the presence of a joint public health and police outreach team in the area; prioritize cleaning up the area through street cleaning, and sidewalk repainting and repairing; expand street outreach capacity to ensure people have access to citywide support at all hours; and reimagine a city-run engagement center in the area as a space focused on medical and social services, Wu said.

“We know that substance use disorder, homelessness, these are challenges found across the city or region and beyond not just in the new market area. And so we will help community-based providers establish new day centers in other parts of Boston and provide transportation to make these accessible outside this neighborhood as well,” Wu said.

Wu’s administration also launched a new website for its Mass. and Cass plans. She also unveiled a long-term strategic plan for unsheltered people who are affected by substance use disorder, which focuses in part on decentralizing services clustered in that area.

During a community meeting last week, police reported a 26 percent jump in violent crime through May of this year compared to the same time frame in 2021, and a 77 percent spike in arrests. Of concern, police said during the meeting, is the perception that the area is a safe haven for drug use and drug dealing.

“The perception out there is that people can openly use drugs and openly buy drugs without any repercussions whatsoever — that has to change,” said police Lieutenant Peter Messina, of the street outreach team. He said police responded to a series of stabbings in recent weeks, and recently arrested a person with 131 grams of heroin, five bags of methamphetamine, two bags of crack cocaine, $1,860 in cash, and a pellet gun.

“These are the individuals we need to remove from the area,” Messina said. “People have to understand you cannot openly sit there and do drugs, you can’t openly sit there and deal drugs, or there will be repercussions for your actions.”

After the stabbings, city officials temporarily closed a city-run engagement center where people tend to congregate. The center, which was intended to give people living on the streets a place to go during the day and connect with services, is located near two homeless shelters, two methadone clinics, and the city’s central needle exchange program, as well as several health care programs for unhoused people.

Residents and business owners say the concentration of services in one area has made it a destination for people seeking help, but also the drug dealers who would prey on them, allowing for the open-air drug market that has become of Mass. and Cass.

A community group representing residents and business owners from the South End, New Market, and Roxbury neighborhoods has been working on its own action plan to present to the city, outlining strategies to address the crisis. The recommendations include decentralizing services from the area, particularly the needle exchange program, and permanently closing the engagement center.

“We need to find a new set of solutions to address the environment that has been created at Mass. and Cass,” said Steve Fox, head of the South End Forum, an umbrella organization for community groups in the area. “The question is how do we change Mass. and Cass so it doesn’t become a magnet for drugs, drug use, drug dealing, and homelessness. Because what we’re doing now is treading water.”

Milton J. Valencia can be reached at milton.valencia@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @miltonvalencia and on Instagram @miltonvalencia617. Sahar Fatima can be reached at sahar.fatima@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sahar_fatima.