Newton police investigating swastika found at Brown Middle School

The hate symbol, drawn inside the stall of a seventh-grade boys bathroom, was reported by a student to a teacher on the morning of May 18, according to Principal Kim Lysaght in an e-mail to parents sent later that day.

Newton police are investigating a swastika that was found at the city’s Brown Middle School last week, the latest in a disconcerting trend of hate incidents in Massachusetts schools.

In February, local officials reported swastikas found on a gym mat at Newton South High School. And nearly a year ago, a pair of swastikas were found drawn in feces in a South bathroom.

In her message last week, Lysaght said school leaders continue to take these incidents very seriously.

“While I am mindful of the potential to re-traumatize or desensitize our community with repeated messages such as these, it is important we acknowledge the harmful impact the accumulations of these same acts have on the Brown MS community,” Lysaght said.

She added: “I firmly believe that we must actively call out hate in all its forms so we can work towards an inclusive environment where everyone is welcome.”

Counselors have been made available for any students who feel they need additional support, she said.

School officials have also met with members of the Anti-Defamation League and the Israeli American Council to discuss ways that the school community can “collectively respond” to the vandalism, she said.

The report comes amid an increase in antisemitic incidents, according to Anti-Defamation League. The organization reported there were 108 antisemitic incidents reported in Massachusetts last year, up from 73 in 2020.

Across the US, more than 2,700 antisemitic incidents were reported in 2021, according to the ADL. The organization said last year’s total was the highest since it began tracking these reports in 1979.

Locally, Franklin school officials launched an investigation after Franklin High School baseball fans heckled players from Sharon during a game using homophobic, racist, and antisemitic slurs earlier this month, officials said.

At Curry College in February, school leaders held meetings with students about hate speech and antisemitic graffiti discovered at the Milton campus.

Players with the Duxbury High School football team used antisemitic audibles during practice for years, according to an independent investigator last year.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.