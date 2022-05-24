Plainville dedicates field in memory of longtime resident, volunteer

Plainville recently found a way to honor the late James Faille for his longtime contributions to the Park Department and the overall community.

On May 15, the town dedicated the multipurpose field at the Field of Dreams facility on School Street after Faille, who died Jan. 7 at age 66.

Faille served as a park commissioner from 1996 to 2003. The longtime owner of Faille Electrical Contracting, he also donated often to the Park Department, including installing a new flag pole with solar panel lights at the School Street field.