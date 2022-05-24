Search continues for answers in Medford woman’s mysterious death

She had been reported missing by her son early Monday, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan, whose office is leading the ongoing investigation into the 61-year-old woman’s death. Ryan said Monday a cause of death has not been established, but it is considered “suspicious.”

Barbara H. Novaes was last seen alive Sunday afternoon and her body was discovered by authorities Monday behind the duplex at 21 Emery St. where she had lived with her college-age son for many years, according to officials and neighbors.

The search for answers in the mysterious death of a Medford woman continued Tuesday, one day after her body was found in a recycling bin underneath a porch at her home.

Advertisement

Novaes’s daughter, Marina Novaes, said via Facebook that her family was “numb” in the aftermath of her mother’s death and she asked for privacy.

Barbara H. Novaes. Twitter

Novaes was a longtime member of the Grace Episcopal Church in Medford and a friendly and familiar face in her neighborhood, according to residents and Medford Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn, who spoke about her on Monday.

One woman, who asked that for her name not to be published, told the Globe on Monday she was devastated by Novaes’s death.

“I knew her,” the woman said. “She was my friend. She was the sweetest woman. I was walking by her house on Saturday and she was out weeding and she waved to me. How can she be gone?”

Her son told police he had last seen her around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, and that he believed she was going to get a manicure, Ryan said. On Monday, he found the front door of the home ajar and located his mother’s cellphone, keys, and wallet inside the house and her car parked outside, Ryan said.

About 6:30 a.m. Monday, he called police and Novaes’s body was found in the bin underneath an enclosed area of the porch, Ryan said.

Advertisement

Novaes had been in contact with Medford police in the past for “a variety of reasons,” Ryan said without elaborating.

The district attorney urged people to remain vigilant and to lock their doors, but said she could not yet say whether there was an ongoing public safety threat in the wake of Novaes’s death.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available. Travis Andersen and Emily Sweeney of the Globe Staff contributed.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.