Shawn Newton to return to Salem State as dean of students

Salem State University recently tapped Shawn Newton to become its next associate vice president and dean of students, effective July 3.

The Salem State alumnus brings 25 years of higher education experience in student affairs, including 20 previous years at Salem State — where he rose to become assistant dean of students — and five years as associate dean of students at Suffolk University.

Through those and other roles, the Salem resident has an extensive background in diversity and inclusion issues, including having served as chair of Salem’s No Place For Hate Committee, and of a city Racial Equity Task Force last year. He has also run a consulting firm that helps organizations advance their racial equity and diversity goals.