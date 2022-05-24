fb-pixel Skip to main content

Small earthquake reported in Wolfeboro, N.H.

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated May 24, 2022, 22 minutes ago

A magnitude 2.2 earthquake was reported early Tuesday in the Wolfeboro, NH area, according to the US Geological Survey.

The USGS said on its website that the quake was reported around midnight, some five kilometers northeast of Wolfeboro.

One man tweeted that the quake shook his house.

“Magnitude 2.2 #Earthquake near Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, right about midnight,” he wrote. “Loud boom, shook the house.”

There were no reports of significant damage.

Another man said his wife felt the rattle of the quake while he dozed through it.

“Next town north of me,” the man tweeted. “My wife felt the rumble, I was fast asleep.”

Earthquakes are less frequent in New England than in other parts of the country, but they do sometimes happen locally.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

