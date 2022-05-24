Small earthquake reported in Wolfeboro, N.H.

One man tweeted that the quake shook his house.

The USGS said on its website that the quake was reported around midnight, some five kilometers northeast of Wolfeboro.

A magnitude 2.2 earthquake was reported early Tuesday in the Wolfeboro, NH area, according to the US Geological Survey.

“Magnitude 2.2 #Earthquake near Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, right about midnight,” he wrote. “Loud boom, shook the house.”

There were no reports of significant damage.

Another man said his wife felt the rattle of the quake while he dozed through it.

“Next town north of me,” the man tweeted. “My wife felt the rumble, I was fast asleep.”

Earthquakes are less frequent in New England than in other parts of the country, but they do sometimes happen locally.

