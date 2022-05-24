State education board, mayor, to weigh fate of Boston Public Schools

With the threat of takeover looming, and tensions running high between its fierce opponents and those who see no other path to transformation, the debate shifted into high gear this week with the release of the long-awaited report and its grim assessment of the district’s progress.

Board members, along with state Commissioner of Education Jeffrey Riley, plan to discuss a new report on the state’s largest school system, released Monday, that shows efforts to address longstanding problems are lagging. They are expected to discuss the possibility of placing the district into state receivership, an extreme step that would be an effective takeover.

The future of the troubled Boston Public Schools — and the question of who will solve the system’s persistent problems — will be on the agenda Tuesday morning when the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education gathers for its monthly meeting.

Members of the Boston Teachers Union, along with students, family members and advocates, said in a statement late Monday they would protest outside the board meeting, calling receivership “an ineffective, anti-democratic and racist policy that is not the answer for Boston Public Schools.”

Mayor Michelle Wu, who also opposes a state takeover, plans to address the board on Tuesday morning to make her case for a plan that preserves the city’s authority as it labors to ensure that all students’ needs are met. In an interview Monday, she said she will “work to make sure we have the full authority and momentum to put these changes in place.”

“No one knows our needs better than our school communities on the ground,” she said, “and that’s where decision making and power needs to come from.”

The tense negotiations between city and state come at a critical juncture for BPS. The search for the district’s next superintendent is entering its final phase, with candidate interviews scheduled to begin next week, Wu said. Another quest is under way to change the city’s School Committee to an elected body, instead of one with members appointed by the mayor, a switch overwhelmingly endorsed by voters.

If the state moves to take over its schools, Boston would join three other districts where the state plays a major role in management. Lawrence, Holyoke and Southbridge remain among the state’s lowest-performing school systems, though Lawrence saw initial gains after its takeover in 2011.

Members of Boston’s city council voted 10-1-1 last week on a resolution strongly opposing receivership. Among their concerns is the state’s track record in Lawrence, which hasn’t made enough progress in a decade to trigger an end to its takeover.

Yet some groups of parents, notably those whose children have disabilities and special needs, have pleaded for state intervention, which they see as their only hope of achieving educational equity in the face of unyielding service gaps and segregated classrooms.

The Pioneer Institute, a Boston-based think tank, has called for a limited-time, six-year state intervention to focus on low-performing schools, curriculum alignment, and downsizing the central administration.

Among those who oppose a state takeover in Boston is Harneen Chernow, a former member of the state Board of Education who voted for receivership in Lawrence — and now says that decision was a mistake.

“The board of education has 11 appointed members who are under constant pressure to support the commissioner’s agenda,” she said at a public hearing on receivership last month.

Sharon Hinton, founder of the Boston-based group Black Teachers Matter, also opposes receivership. “If this were a job application, DESE would have to show they can do the job,” she said at the hearing, “and they can’t.”













Jenna Russell can be reached at jenna.russell@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @jrussglobe.