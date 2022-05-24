State Police superintendent’s son to face criminal charges for carrying unsecured weapons in his car

Clerk-Magistrate Keith McDonough, who normally works in Lawrence District Court, ruled there was enough evidence for prosecutors to charge Reid Mason with five misdemeanor counts of possessing unsecured firearms in connection with a February incident in Hyannis in which police found Reid Mason smelling of alcohol in his car along with multiple guns.

BARNSTABLE — The son of Massachusetts State Police Superintendent Christopher Mason will face criminal charges for carrying unsecured weapons in his car, a court clerk-magistrate ruled today, after a Barnstable District Court hearing that was opened to the public amid concern that Reid Mason might get lenient treatment because of his father.

Clerk-magistrate hearings, where the clerk determines if criminal charges should proceed, are normally held behind closed doors. But Barnstable court officials made Reid Mason’s hearing public and invited a clerk from another part of the state to preside in order to avoid the appearance of favoritism. Colonel Christopher Mason, now the leader of the state’s largest police force, spent much of his career working with prosecutors on Cape Cod.

Reid Mason, who was suspended without pay from his job as a firefighter after the incident, did not speak at the hearing and declined to comment afterward. But his attorney, Peter Lloyd, argued that the younger Mason did not break the law. Reid Mason was not driving and the keys were not in his ignition when police found him.

“The clerk made a decision and I certainly respect that decision,” Lloyd told the Globe.

Reid Mason had been at a local gun shooting range with other firefighters in Barnstable on Feb. 28. Then the group went to a Hyannis restaurant, the 19th Hole Tavern, to eat and drink, a person with direct knowledge said.

He allegedly became inebriated and was discovered in his car around 100 feet from the restaurant, multiple sources said. Witnesses called Barnstable police when they saw Mason half in and half out of the car, according to someone who had the police report read to them.

The guns were not loaded, multiple people said, and the car was not running. Had the keys been in the ignition, he could also be facing operating under the influence charges.

Barnstable police did not submit a report on the incident to Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe until last week, fueling speculation that the case had disappeared as a favor to Christopher Mason, who worked in O’Keefe’s office for years. The police report still has not been released to the public.

It is a misdemeanor in Massachusetts to travel with weapons that are not in the control of the driver, which usually means either in stored containers or with safety devices such as tamper-resistant locks.

The Barnstable police suspended Reid Mason’s license to carry firearms immediately after the incident and took possession of four guns, the source with direct knowledge said. Police recovered a fifth weapon — a shotgun — at Mason’s home, according to the person who had the police report read to them. That, too, was seized by police.

Rumors about the February incident circulated for weeks before becoming public in May. Troopers, current and former, asked whether Christopher Mason interceded to help his son and whether he got special treatment. No one has come forward to say the state police superintendent did anything improper.

Christopher Mason, a Barnstable native, was named to lead the state’s largest police force in 2019, after a distinguished career on the Cape. He worked in O’Keefe’s office for years, investigating the high-profile murder of Christa Worthington, a fashion writer, who was found dead in her Truro home in 2002.

As controversy swirled around the case, Barnstable District Court officials took the unusual step of making Tuesday’s clerk-magistrate’s hearing open to the public. Normally, these hearings, where a clerk decides whether prosecutors can pursue criminal charges, are held behind closed doors. In addition, the court has asked a clerk from Lawrence to conduct the hearing.

Dugan Arnett can be reached at dugan.arnett@globe.com.