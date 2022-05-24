Suffolk DA unveils pilot restorative justice program in Roxbury, Chelsea, and Charlestown

This program “was born out of my own personal opinion that being proactive and formal about instituting restorative justice into everything that we do [in the court system] was something that had to happen,” he said. “We will learn and discover pretty quickly the extraordinary value of something like this as an important way to strengthen our [criminal justice] system and provide alternatives to sentencing, and I think within relatively short order, we will be able to have it everywhere.”

The alternative justice program will start first as a pilot in Chelsea District Court and the Roxbury and Charlestown Municipal Courts, Hayden said in an interview, and will expand to other district and municipal courts if the program proves successful.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden Tuesday announced the launch of a new restorative justice program that aims to bring victims, offenders, and community members together to resolve cases outside of the traditional sentencing process.

Hayden explained that these three courts were selected because they handle cases from a diverse cross-section of the county, enabling the team to assess how restorative justice might work at courts of all sizes, both in Boston and throughout the rest of the county.

The program will operate in partnership with Communities for Restorative Justice, or C4RJ, an independent nonprofit that partners with district attorneys and police departments across Massachusetts to facilitate restorative processes as an alternative to arrest or prosecution.

The restorative justice model is widely seen as an alternative to punitive forms of justice. The voluntary process involves collaboration between offenders, victims, and community members, with the common goal of identifying where harm was caused and how those responsible can own their wrongdoing and make things right.

In the criminal-legal system, implementing restorative justice practices represents a “paradigm shift,” according to C4RJ Executive Director Erin Freeborn.

“Instead of focusing on what law was broken, who did it, and what should we do to them... we’re starting with the victim, and first asking who has been hurt, what are their needs, and then who is obliged to meet those needs?” she said.

For the defendant, the process is extensive, Freeborn said, averaging roughly six months of rehabilitative and reparation-focused work in addition to the intake period. Victims, on the other hand, can choose how extensively they want to be involved beyond the opening and closing meetings. Freeborn underscored that, particularly for victims, having a say in how the situation can be repaired is often more empowering than the vague sense that their offender has been brought to justice.

“In addition to giving them more control over outcomes, it can also be really healing for the impacted parties to see that it was a person and not a monster that harmed them, and to hear their story,” she added.

C4RJ began working with the Suffolk district attorney’s office to organize restorative justice circles for children in 2018 through the Juvenile Court’s Alternative Resolution Program. But this will be the county’s first use of restorative justice in adult court, and the second in the state. C4RJ also partnered with the district attorney of Middlesex County in 2015, and Northwestern County in 2020.

If the restorative justice process proves effective at rehabilitating the offender and bringing a sense of peace and justice to the victim and community, the district attorney’s office will work with the judge to have the case dismissed or otherwise resolved without sentencing the defendant.

Hayden said he plans to begin accepting referrals for cases in mid-June , at which time victims, defendants, or their attorneys will all have the option to request entry to the program. Additionally, law enforcement officials or Suffolk County community members impacted by a particular crime can also recommend a case to the district attorney’s office at any time prior to sentencing.

Cases can be referred to the program before or after arraignment (when a person is formally charged with a crime), or at any point during their prosecution. Any offense that does not carry a mandatory minimum sentence is eligible with the exception of crimes involving allegations of sexual assault; violence against children, elders, intimate partners, persons with disabilities; and crimes resulting in serious bodily injury or death.

C4RJ has its own three criteria for determining whether a case is a good fit for a restorative justice approach, starting with an offender “who’s willing to take responsibility and wants to try and make repairs,” Freeborn said.

“We’re also looking for a victim who will allow the [restorative justice] process to move forward,” she said. That can mean “victims who don’t want to spend one more minute on the situation in court, but also victims who really wants to sit face-to-face [with the offender], ask questions, and engage.”

The third criteria is the promise of a safe environment for both victim and offender, meaning that defendants are screened beforehand for substance abuse or mental health concerns that may need to be addressed before the process begins.

“When people are new to restorative justice, they assume it’s only for low-level misdemeanors or first time offenders, and our experience is that it does not need to be limited to those things,” she said. “Restorative practices have the ability, in situations of great harm, to create great opportunities for repair that our courtrooms don’t always offer.”

Hayden did not provide an exact timeline for the pilot, but said his office will be closely observing case outcomes and recidivism rates to determine how quickly they might expand the program.

“Recidivism is obviously the number one metric — everything that we do is designed for people to find alternatives to entering or re-entering the system,” he said, adding that his office will also closely track how often different types of cases are referred for restorative justice and which parties most frequently apply to participate.

“Anecdotally, how our community feels about this and if they see the benefits of it is an important piece for us as well,” Hayden said, “but data will drive everything that we do. It’s ultimately the only way you can show that you understand what’s working.”

