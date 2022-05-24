Wellesley DPW announces water use restrictions

“We’re asking for cooperation from everyone in the community by following these restrictions as we head into the summer months,” said Dave Cohen, the DPW director.

The measures are needed to ensure that there is enough water available to fight fires and protect the health and safety of residents, according to a town statement.

Wellesley’s Department of Public Works has issued a declaration requiring residents and businesses to follow mandatory water use restrictions.

The declaration imposes a ban on outdoor watering between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., and a mandatory alternate day outdoor watering schedule for homes and businesses. It also requests people to reduce the amount of outdoor watering time by 20 percent.

Advertisement

The local water restrictions came after the state Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs declared a mild drought status for much of southeastern Massachusetts and the islands earlier this month.

Water supplies in Wellesley are lower than normal because the Morses Pond water treatment plant was taken offline in May 2021 after tests showed higher than allowed levels of PFAS6 substances, the statement said.

PFAS are a group of human-made chemicals used to manufacture water-resistant products, and they remain in the environment for a long time, according to the town. The Morses Pond plant is scheduled to come back online this June, the statement said.

For a complete list of Wellelsey’s water restrictions, visit wellesleyma.gov/1753/Water-Use-Restrictions.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.