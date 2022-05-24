What Boston can learn from the state takeover of Providence schools

Officials in Massachusetts might still be deciding how to solve Boston’s problems, but there’s a lot that can be learned from the Providence takeover, which started in November of 2019, a few months before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The scathing new audit on Boston schools is strikingly similar to one issued by researchers from Johns Hopkins University three years ago on the state of Providence schools , and that report paved the way for the state of Rhode Island to take full control of its largest district.

Here are a few suggestions worth considering.

Wait until after the election.

The Mass. audit, conducted by the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, made a clear and compelling case that Boston schools are in need of an overhaul, and it should create a sense of urgency. These are kids that we’re talking about, and every day you put off addressing serious, systemic problems is another day when the only people truly suffering are those students. But any kind of school intervention requires political courage, and it would be a mistake for a new governor to be handed a takeover he or she had no role in designing.

That’s what happened in Rhode Island. Then-governor Gina Raimondo was less than a year into her final term as governor when she moved to take control of Providence schools, which was supposed to leave her with ample time to make progress with no fear of the teachers’ union trying to derail her political career.

Then Joe Biden got elected president, Raimondo bolted for Washington, D.C., and Providence schools were left in the hands of current Governor Dan McKee, who had no role in the takeover as lieutenant governor and has no interest in fighting with any unions while he’s running for his own four-year term. He proceeded to negotiate a teachers’ union contract that included no significant reforms, leaving the takeover stuck in neutral.

Consider going smaller.

School reform isn’t as sexy as the movie “Waiting for Superman” made people believe, and it’s not as straightforward as fixing every negative issue identified in an audit.

The June 2019 report from Johns Hopkins is what laid the groundwork for the Providence takeover, and it gave Raimondo and state Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green all of the backup they needed to go all-in, stripping budgetary power from the City Council and oversight from the Mayor Jorge Elorza and his appointed school board. Elorza and most of the council supported those efforts.

Rhode Island officials declared every facet of Providence schools a disaster and pledged to fix everything, but they barely knew where to start. If given a do-over, the state might have had more success if it focused on a specific area that was in need of a transformation.

Take the city’s seven middle schools, for example. The sentiment among families in Providence has always been that the elementary schools are good enough, and if your kid tests into Classical High School, they’ll be just fine.

But there are no great options for middle school, which include some of the lowest-performing schools in the region. If the state focused all of its energy on the middle schools, it might have been able to extend the school day or school year without eroding the pockets of success that exist elsewhere in the district.

Don’t forget about the good.

Every school district in America has bad teachers, the ones who always seem to be calling out sick on Mondays and Fridays or refuse to do anything that isn’t required by their union contract. This isn’t all that much different than any other profession, but it’s easy to highlight when making the case for a state takeover of schools.

When Infante-Green and former superintendent Harrison Peters were locked in painfully slow-moving union contract negotiations that seemed to become more hostile and more public every day, they became so focused on battling the union leadership that they lost sight of the teachers and administrators who were doing great work. Morale among educators collapsed, and loads of quality teachers and principals left the district for better-paying, less stressful jobs elsewhere in the state.

The other reason to celebrate success is that it builds goodwill for the inevitable pitfalls that come with running any school district. If teachers and families believe that the district is making progress, they’re much more likely to give a superintendent or receiver the benefit of the doubt when a kid gets left on the school bus or a poor administrative hire is made.

Engage the community.

This is something Rhode Island got right leading up to the takeover, but has struggled with ever since, in part because the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted every facet of life for much of the past two years. After the Johns Hopkins report, Infante-Green held a dozen community meetings in every neighborhood in Providence to discuss the state of the city’s schools with families. She built trust by having authentic conversations, listening, and even shedding tears.

The pandemic moved lots of conversations to Zoom, and that high level of community engagement hasn’t yet returned. Now reporters and politicians only seem to hear from the handful of adults who dislike Infante-Green or the handful of adults who dislike the teachers’ union. That leads to charged debates, but the conversation just isn’t as authentic as it was during the summer of 2019.

It would be false to say that families now oppose the takeover, but the broad support it had a few years ago appears to be waning. We will likely learn more about how residents feel in November if they vote to change from a mayoral-appointed school board to an elected school board.

Provide clear oversight.

The Johns Hopkins report painted Providence as a bureaucratic mess with too much interference from the City Council and a school board that was beholden (by design) to the mayor. The takeover swung the pendulum in the opposite direction, giving Infante-Green almost limitless control over decision making (as long as the governor was on board).

The result is there is no one truly holding Infante-Green, the school department, or the teachers accountable. State lawmakers have tried to intervene, but they tend to get bogged down on the personal beefs between the commissioner and the union leadership. That leads to public hearings that might be entertaining, but are completely devoid of productive discussions about improving the district.

Rhode Island’s takeover of Providence schools isn’t the model to follow, and everyone involved would agree that there is no easy way to intervene in a large school district. But having a clear, thoughtful plan that puts the needs of students ahead of the egos of adults could be a winner.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.