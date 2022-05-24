Another Omicron subvariant has become dominant among US cases

For the first time since February, the United States recently began averaging more than 100,000 new confirmed cases per day again, according to a New York Times database. Newly reported cases have been rising in nearly every state, yet many infections go uncounted in official statistics, so the true number of infections may be higher. As of Monday, there were an average of more than 24,700 hospitalizations nationally, an increase of 28 percent over the last two weeks.

There was no indication yet that the new subvariant, known as BA.2.12.1, causes more severe disease than earlier forms did. BA.2.12.1 made up about 58 percent of all new cases, according to estimates by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the week ending May 21.

Another form of the Omicron subvariant BA.2 has become the dominant version among new US coronavirus cases, according to federal estimates released Tuesday, a development that experts had forecast over the last few weeks.

BA.2.12.1 spreads more rapidly than previous versions of Omicron, including the form which sent US cases soaring over the winter. The new version evolved from BA.2, which itself was more contagious than any variant that came before it. New York state health officials said mid-April that the Omicron subvariants known as BA.2.12 and BA.2.12.1 accounted for more than 90 percent of new cases in central New York state.

Omicron subvariants are also powering the fifth wave of virus cases in New York City, where officials put the city on “high COVID alert” last week, after rising case counts and hospitalizations reached a level that could put substantial pressure on the health care system.

Many Americans should consider wearing masks, Dr. Ashish K. Jha, the White House’s new COVID-19 coordinator, said. “I feel that very strongly, that in crowded indoor spaces, in places with high transmission, people should be doing that,” he said on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday. He also emphasized the importance of people getting vaccinated and boosted. “What we know is vaccines continue to provide a high level of protection against people getting seriously ill,” he said.

New York Times

In-home disinfecting in China brings anger

President Xi Jinping’s punishing COVID Zero policy has angered Chinese citizens by invading the one place they’ve retained some small bit of privacy: their homes.

A video of “Big White” hazmat pandemic enforcers dousing disinfectant over an apartment in the eastern Chinese city of Xuzhou — even emptying the refrigerator for sterilization — sparked outrage on China’s Twitter-like Weibo. The clip was shared 50,000 times and clocked 10 million views before being censored.

“Home is the last frontier for the Chinese,” a blogger who goes by the name West Slope wrote afterward, in an essay viewed 100,000 times on messaging app WeChat. “Videos of unruly household invasions break the last psychological line of defense for many.”

China has some of the world’s harshest anti-epidemic controls. In Shanghai, authorities put its 25 million residents under lockdown for nearly two months, erecting metal barriers outside residential compounds, as the city tried with military precision to achieve zero infections in the community.

Disinfecting the home and clothes of any confirmed case is a key part of that strategy, Shanghai officials confirmed May 10. But even citizens used to near-constant surveillance online and in public by closed circuit cameras have questioned the legality and scientific value of the practice. Not only might it damage private property, they say, but it’s also an unusual violation of personal space.

China’s strategy is hitting waves of resistance as the rest of the world reopens. Shanghai residents have pushed back against food shortages in lockdown and the isolation of all cases and close contacts in government quarantine. Students at Beijing’s prestigious Peking University earlier this month protested pandemic prevention measures on campus.

Bloomberg News

Surge returns to South American countries

BUENOS AIRES — After a reprieve of months, confirmed cases of COVID-19 are surging in the southern tip of South America. But officials in Argentina, Chile, and Uruguay hope high vaccination rates mean this latest wave will not be as deadly as previous ones.

At the same time, there is concern that many people are not ready to once again take on the prevention measures that authorities say are needed to ensure cases remain manageable.

Cases have been steadily increasing for weeks, largely fueled by the BA.2 version of the omicron variant. In Chile, the number of weekly confirmed cases more than doubled by late May when compared to the beginning of the month. In Argentina, cases rose 146 percent in the same period, while in Uruguay, the increase was almost 200 percent.

Although the number of positive tests remain far lower than in previous waves, experts say the increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is a reminder that the pandemic is far from over.

Argentina’s health minister, Carla Vizzotti, recently said that Argentina is “starting a fourth wave of COVID-19″ while in Chile, Health Minister Begoña Yarza characterized the current moment as “an inflection point in the pandemic” and in Uruguay, President Luis Lacalle Pou, said he was “worried” and called on everyone to be “vigilant.”

The countries are part of a regional trend as cases have been rising across the continent.

“COVID is again on the rise in the Americas,” Carissa Etienne, the head of the Pan American Health Organization, said during an online news conference last week.

The high increase in cases has yet to translate to significant numbers of hospitalizations and deaths. Officials are crediting high vaccination rates in the region as more than 80 percent of the population in the three countries have received at least two doses.

Associated Press