Birthrate ticks up 1%, halting a steady decline

Still, because the rate fell significantly during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, the actual number of births was 86,000 fewer than in 2019.

The country recorded 56.6 births per 1,000 women ages 15-44 in 2021, an increase of 1 percent from the year before, when there was a sharp drop, according to provisional data released by the National Vital Statistics System, part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were 3,659,289 births in 2021, an increase of about 46,000 from 2020.

The birthrate in the United States increased slightly last year, ending what had been a consistent decline since 2014, the federal government reported Tuesday.

Advertisement

“We’re still not returning to pre-pandemic levels,” said Dr. Denise Jamieson, chair of gynecology and obstetrics at Emory University School of Medicine.

Officials think last year’s uptick reflects births from pregnancies that had been put off during the uncertain early days of the pandemic. In 2020, the first year of the pandemic, which witnessed the largest one-year drop in the US births in nearly 50 years.

Deliveries were way down in January 2021, but improved as the year went on, said Brady Hamilton of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Much of the increase was seen in older moms.

‘’These are births that were postponed,” said Hamilton, lead author of the new report.

Until last year, the birthrate had declined by an average of 2 percent every year since 2014.

The figures further muddled the question of how the pandemic has affected the birthrate. Early evidence from 2020, when births dropped 4 percent from the previous year, suggested that women might have been delaying pregnancy.

The birthrate is just one piece of the nation’s larger population puzzle. With low birthrates, declining immigration, and rising deaths, the country’s population has expanded slowly over the past decade. High birthrates can lead to a crunch of resources, as during the postwar baby boom years, while low birthrates can leave a country with too few people to take over jobs or care for its older population.

Advertisement

A complicated web of factors goes into a nation’s birthrate, including its economy — births tend to dip during periods of economic distress. Women are waiting longer to have babies, and more are choosing not to have them at all.

Since 2007, the US birthrate had declined every year except 2014, when there was a modest increase before continuing the descent in 2015.

That decline matches with the beginning of the Great Recession when millions of Americans lost their jobs and homes. (Despite frequent speculation, there typically is not a baby boom nine months after blizzards, blackouts, and other one-off events that leave couples home alone and bored.)

In addition to the overall numbers, the newly released data showed that birthrates declined among women ages 15-24, including a 6 percent drop to record lows among women 15-19, and an increase among women 25-49.