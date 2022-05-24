Insurrectionists can be barred from office, appeals court says

The decision came in the case of Republican Representative Madison Cawthorn, who before losing his House primary this month faced a challenge from North Carolina voters arguing that his actions around the Jan. 6, 2021, US Capitol attack made him ineligible for future public service. Cawthorn suggested his case was moot given his primary loss, but the court disagreed, given that the election had not yet been certified and because the same issue could come up in another campaign.

Participants in an insurrection against the US government can be barred from holding office, the federal Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit ruled Tuesday.

The voting rights group Free Speech For People is backing challenges to several Republicans under a post-Civil War law that blocks from taking office anyone "who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress . . . engaged in insurrection or rebellion."

Even though Cawthorn won’t be on a ballot this fall, the voters argued the court had to overturn a lower court’s opinion that all insurrectionists, past and future, were granted amnesty under another law from the 1870s that forgave most Confederates.

The appeals court sided with the voters, without ruling on whether Cawthorn personally engaged in an insurrection or on whether the process state officials planned to use to decide this question was constitutional.

"The available evidence suggests that the Congress that enacted the 1872 Amnesty Act was, understandably, laser-focused on the then-pressing problems posed by the hordes of former Confederates seeking forgiveness," Judge Toby Heytens wrote on behalf of the three-judge panel. He called it "quite a stretch" to read the law as giving "categorical advance forgiveness" to any future rebel leader.

Cawthorn spoke at the rally that preceded the attack on the Capitol, telling the crowd to "fight." His challengers point to that, along with reporting indicating his office was working with protest organizers before the event, to assert that he engaged in insurrection. He has denied any advance knowledge of plans for violence.

Free Speech For People also challenged the candidacy of Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican of Georgia; she was cleared by state officials to run for reelection, but litigation continues. A state court dismissed challenges to the candidacy of two Arizona House members.

WASHINGTON POST

Lawyer says accused N.J. man was driven by ‘groupthink’

WASHINGTON — An Army reservist who worked on a Navy base stormed the US Capitol because he wanted to kick off a civil war and create “a clean slate,” a federal prosecutor said Tuesday at the start of the New Jersey man’s trial.

But a lawyer for Timothy Hale-Cusanelli told jurors that “groupthink” and a desperate desire “to be heard” drove him to follow a mob into the Capitol. Hale-Cusanelli shouldn’t have entered the building on Jan. 6, 2021, defense attorney Jonathan Crisp acknowledged during the trial’s opening statements.

“But the question of why he was there is what is important,’’ Crisp added.

Hale-Cusanelli is charged with obstructing the joint session of Congress convened to certify Joe Biden’s electoral victory. He isn’t charged with engaging in any violence or property destruction that day.

Assistant US Attorney Kathryn Fifield played a video that captured Hale-Cusanelli yelling profanities at police officers guarding the Capitol and screaming, “The revolution will be televised!”

“This was not a peaceful protest,” she said.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

US says Iraqi man plotted to kill ex-president Bush

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Iraqi man who came to the United States two years ago and applied for asylum hatched a plot to assassinate former President George W. Bush in retaliation for casualties against his compatriots during the Iraq war, the government announced Tuesday.

Shihab Ahmed Shihab Shihab, 52, also schemed to smuggle other Iraqis from Mexico to aid in the plot, after which they’d be smuggled out back through Mexico, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court in Columbus.

Shihab insinuated he had contacts with the Islamic State group, but it did not appear the plot came close to materializing, with confidential informants briefing the FBI from April 2021 through this month, the complaint said.

Shihab was ordered held without bond by federal Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Preston Deavers during a short hearing in court Tuesday. Deavers scheduled a detention hearing for Friday.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

GOP sides with Senate primary candidate Oz in lawsuit

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The national and state Republican parties are taking the same side as celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s neck-and-neck GOP primary contest for US Senate and opposing a lawsuit that could help former hedge fund chief executive David McCormick close the gap in votes.

McCormick’s lawsuit was filed late Monday, less than 24 hours before Tuesday’s deadline for counties to report their unofficial results to the state.

In it, McCormick asks the state Commonwealth Court to require counties to obey a new federal appeals court decision and promptly count mail-in ballots that lack a required handwritten date on the return envelope.

Oz, who is endorsed by former president Donald Trump, has pressed counties not to count the ballots and the Republican National Committee and state GOP said they would go to court to oppose McCormick.

In a statement, the RNC’s chief counsel, Matt Raymer, said “election laws are meant to be followed, and changing the rules when ballots are already being counted harms the integrity of our elections.”

Meanwhile, Tuesday, Governor Tom Wolf’s administration issued guidance to counties saying that any ballots without dates must be counted, citing the Third US Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision from Friday.

But it also said counties should keep those ballots separate — an acknowledgment that lawyers for defendants in the federal appeals court case said they will appeal to the Supreme Court.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Pelosi pushes back on being denied Communion

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushed back Tuesday on the decision by San Francisco’s conservative Catholic archbishop to deny her Communion over her support of abortion rights, saying she respects that people have opposing views but not when they impose them on others.

The California Democrat says she comes from a large family with many members who oppose abortion. “I respect people’s views about that. But I don’t respect us foisting it onto others.” Pelosi added, “Our archbishop has been vehemently against LGBTQ rights. In fact he led the way in an initiative on the ballot in California.”

Pelosi made her comments on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” In a letter last month to Pelosi, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone said he would refuse her Communion after she vowed to codify into law the Supreme Court’s Roe vs. Wade decision establishing a constitutional right to abortion. That legislation passed the House but died last week in the Senate.

Pelosi questioned whether the archbishop was using a double standard by allowing politicians who support the death penalty to receive the sacrament.

‘’I wonder about the death penalty, which I’m opposed to. So is the church, but they take no actions against people who may not share their view,’’ Pelosi said. ASSOCIATED PRESS



