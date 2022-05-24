Kemp cruises to victory in Georgia, dealing blow to Trump but not his voter fraud lies

He backed Governor Brian Kemp, the Republican incumbent who refused to indulge Trump’s desire to overturn the election, instead.

But when the Republican educator briefly left his school to vote in the primary election here on Tuesday, he did not cast a ballot for former senator David Perdue, who turned Trump’s gripes about a stolen election into the raison d’être for his flailing candidacy.

CALHOUN, Ga. — Wes Greer is a self-described Donald Trump supporter who believes that mail-in ballots cost the former president the 2020 election, and should be banned.

“Kemp has done what he’s supposed to do for our state,” Greer said, hours before results showed Kemp cruising to victory. The 2020 “election was what it was.”

Advertisement

Kemp’s easy win over Perdue on Tuesday may suggest that the former president and his baseless insistence that fraud and irregularities cost him the election have lost their iron grip on the Republican Party. But polling in the state and conversations with more than 15 Republican voters in rural and suburban areas on a muggy Election Day painted a more nuanced picture, with a vote for Kemp not necessarily signifying a rejection of Trump or his claims of fraud.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

From this deep red district represented by Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, to the more moderate Atlanta suburbs, Republican voters expressed ongoing distrust of the nation’s election system whether or not they were backing Kemp. And the incumbent governor’s subtle appeals to that worldview, one deeply shaped by Trump, made it harder for the former president to paint him as a secret liberal who enabled that supposed fraud.

“There should be an overhaul, nothing should be done behind closed doors,” said Lori Nichols, 38, a graphic designer in the Atlanta suburb of Canton, who said her doubts in the 2020 election grew stronger after she watched videos online in the months after it took place. She expects Kemp, whom she voted for, to tighten the system.

Advertisement

“He should do whatever he can going forward,” Nichols said.

The myth of a stolen election in 2020 has become a foundational belief for many Republicans, both here and around the country. In a January poll taken by the Atlanta Journal Constitution, nearly 75 percent of Republicans in Georgia said they believed the elections were riddled with fraud

Trump has sought to make the 2022 primaries a loyalty test for those who he viewed as failing to to help him stay in power. And so far, he’s put most of his political capital and resources for that fight into Georgia, where Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger resisted his pressure campaign to overturn President Biden’s win. Raffensperger also appeared likely to survive his challenge from Trump-endorsed challenger Representative Jody Hice, a dual blow to Trump’s ambitions in the state.

Over the course of the campaign, Trump has seized on new conspiracy theories whenever they arise, including an outlandish new film full of vague allegations, which he urged Perdue’s supporters to watch in a tele-rally for the former senator on Monday night.

“Just go see ‘2,000 Mules’ and there’s plenty others, plenty other things beyond that,” Trump said.

But Kemp seemed to understand something Trump did not: The belief in a stolen election, while now party orthodoxy, is not voters’ only issue. And he cannily addressed it without alienating Republicans who disagree with the lie.

Advertisement

In 2021, Kemp signed a voting law that created new restrictions on absentee voting and added other provisions that he claimed would make it “easier to vote and harder to cheat” in his home state. He then vocally defended it as Democrats such as Biden compared it to the suppressive Jim Crow laws.

While Kemp spent much of his time on the campaign trail touting his record on the economy and his opposition to COVID lockdowns and mask mandates, he mentioned the voting bill everywhere he went. And voters noticed.

“I do not like how the last election was handled. . . . Kemp acted on some obvious flaws, he acted on correcting it,” said Bruce Stansell, another voter who backed Kemp in Calhoun on Tuesday. Stansell suggested he was expecting more from Kemp on election rules in the future.

“Maybe it didn’t go far enough,” Stansell said.

Yet by approaching the issue more subtly than Perdue had, Kemp was also able to keep those Republicans who have tired of Trump and his fraud claims in his corner.

“I love Brian Kemp,” said Phoebe Mitchell, 46, a teacher, who admires him for “taking all the shouting [from Trump] and saying silently, classily, ‘Screw you.’ ”

Mitchell, who said she has come to “hate” the former president she voted for, was backing both Kemp and Raffensperger in order to send a simple message. “I am so done with Trump,” she said.

Advertisement

She was not the only Kemp supporter to leave Trump’s claims of fraud in the past.

Perdue “is a one-issue candidate, and you’re not going to win an election arguing about the last one,” said Phil Edwards, 47, an attorney who went to see Kemp campaign with former vice president Mike Pence on Monday night.

“They haven’t proven any fraud,” Edwards added. He wasn’t happy with the result of the 2020 election, Edwards added, “but I don’t see how it was stolen.”

One of the highest-profile Georgia figures at Kemp and Pence’s Monday night rally, however, was not ready to bat down the myths about election fraud. Instead, Jack Kingston, a former congressman from Savannah, sought to explain away the fact that nothing nefarious was ever proven.

“We had information on the ground,” Kingston said, without explaining what that information was. “The reality on the ground got blurred by TV lawyers.”

“You can’t do a sophisticated recount effort with TV lawyers,” he added, ignoring the fact the election here was recounted by experts three different times, with the same result each time.

The presence of Kingston, a former Trump surrogate in Georgia, was a testament to another balancing act Kemp deftly pulled off: never taking the former president’s bait by condemning him in a way that might turn off his supporters. While Trump continuously assailed Kemp as a “weak” RINO (Republican in name only), Kemp was always restrained in his response.

“I did vote for Trump. I just voted for Kemp,” said Joe Patterson, 59, a Republican who lives in the increasingly blue suburb of Cobb County. “He stands up for what he believes in.”

Advertisement

Back in Calhoun, Debbie Barlow said she thought Kemp had done what he thought was right.

“We’re Trump supporters, but sometimes you’ve just got to be quiet,” she said. “Kemp was trying to take care of us.”

Jess Bidgood can be reached at Jess.Bidgood@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @jessbidgood.