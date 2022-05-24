Mass. officials say Texas school shooting ‘incomprehensible,’ call for gun reform

The school shooting Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 14 children and one teacher dead, prompted a swift response on social media from public officials in Massachusetts, who expressed horror, sadness, and frustration at the nation’s lack of gun control measures.

Members of the state’s congressional delegation, Boston city councilors, and other Massachusetts officials spoke out on Twitter and elsewhere about the Texas tragedy and the litany of mass shootings that have preceded it, each one followed by calls for change that has not come.

Senator Ed Markey said he was “horrified by news of another mass shooting and my heart breaks for the families of the young children and teacher killed in Uvalde.”

“Congress has a moral responsibility to end gun violence now,” Markey, a Malden Democrat, said on Twitter. “To those who refuse to act, there are no excuses. Only complicity and shame.”

A short time later, Markey posted another tweet calling for the end of the filibuster so that Democrats in Congress can pass gun control legislation without Republican support.

US Representative Jim McGovern, a Worcester Democrat, blamed the National Rifle Association’s influence in Washington for the latest mass shooting, saying that “some in Congress care more about the NRA’s money than about kids getting shot at school.”

Attorney General Maura Healey called the shootings “incomprehensible and sick” in a Twitter post. She said her “heart aches for the victims and their loved ones” and called for action to protect Americans.

Several Boston city councilors shared their reactions to the tragedy.

Councilor Kenzie Bok was critical of the wide availability of guns, writing, “A culture that values gun access above child safety is a culture of death. To let this happen again & again without gun law reform puts the blood on America’s hands too.”

Councilor Ricardo Arroyo pointed to the recent supermarket mass shooting by an alleged white supremacist that killed 10 people in a predominantly Black Buffalo, N.Y., neighborhood, saying Americans “haven’t even begun to heal from the tragedy in Buffalo.”

“This shouldn’t be our normal,” Arroyo, who is running for the Suffolk district attorney’s office, said on Twitter. “We need to change the fact that in this country it is easier to buy guns than it is to access healthcare.”

Councilor Kendra Lara called for “sweeping gun reform.”

“No amount of thoughts and prayers will suffice,” Lara wrote on Twitter. “What could possibly be a balm for the 14 families who have just lost their child?”

Councilor Julia Mejia also called for action and “No more thoughts and prayers.”

Councilor Gabriela Coletta said she was “sickened by the lack of action of those in LEADERSHIP positions across the Country.”

Councilor Ruthzee Louijeune’s message was concise, saying in part, “We, as a nation, are not OK.”

Former councilor Andrea Campbell, who is running for attorney general, said that as a mother, she found reports of the shootings to be “spirit crushing,” and she is “praying for these families and their community.”

“What more needs to happen for leaders to wake up and do what’s necessary to end these cycles of violence?” Campbell wrote on Twitter. “The sense of urgency is crystal clear to me.”

The Boston Police Department said on Twitter that its members were “devastated to hear of the mass casualty shooting incident” and their “thoughts are with the victims, their families, fellow students, staff members and the first responders on scene.”

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox. Maya Homan can be reached at maya.homan@globe.com. Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.