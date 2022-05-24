See the results of the Georgia gubernatorial primary races

The hotly contested Republican gubernatorial primary in Georgia could be decided on Tuesday as voters weigh whether to re-nominate incumbent governor Brian Kemp, who is facing a Trump-backed challenge from former Senator David Perdue.

The race is a key test for former president Donald Trump, who backed Perdue after Kemp refused to take steps to throw out President Biden’s 2020 presidential election win in his state. The race has drawn high-profile Republicans to rallies in Georgia, including Trump’s former vice president, Mike Pence, who is backing Kemp.

Kemp must win more than 50 percent of the vote to avoid a runoff against Perdue. The winner of the Republican primary is expected to face Democrat Stacey Abrams, who is running unopposed for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination.