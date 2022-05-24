US birth count rises for first time since 2014

The US saw the first increase in the number of births last year since 2014, after a pronounced drop during the shutdowns of the first year of the pandemic that disrupted much social and economic activity.

The total number of births rose to 3.66 million in 2021, up from 3.61 million the year before, provisional data released by the National Center for Health Statistics showed Tuesday. Last year’s 1 percent gain marked a big turnaround from the 3.8 percent drop in 2020, which had outpaced the average 2 percent annual decline over the 2014-20 period.

The baby bump offers good news from a long-term economic perspective, as population gains are a key component to long-term growth. But US births remain well below historic highs, and, crucially, remain well below the replacement rate - meaning the nation’s population can only grow through net immigration.